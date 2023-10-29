Home » Thus the placenta influences our health even 10 years after giving birth
Health

Thus the placenta influences our health even 10 years after giving birth

by admin
Thus the placenta influences our health even 10 years after giving birth

As soon as we come into the world we lose an important piece of ourselves, a part of the body that has kept us alive for a long time, supplying us with oxygen and nutrients, and protecting us from external attacks. This is the placenta, a temporary organ, very similar to a mushroom.

Water birth, less pain and risk of bleeding but it is only safe in hospital by Irma D’Aria 16 July 2022

The tools to monitor the organ

For years we have thought that our connection to the placenta is broken when the umbilical cord is cut.

See also  The Need for Improved Training: Health Professionals and the Implementation of New Technologies in Medicine

You may also like

The Best Physical Activities for Quick Weight Loss:...

German Bundestag – List of vaccines approved since...

The Misdiagnosis Dilemma: Psoriasis and Neurodermatitis Confusion

perhaps we all suffer a little from it...

The Amazing Pitaya: A Fascinating Tropical Fruit with...

Chief doctor reveals: This is how we escape...

Baja California Deputies Approve Reform to Protect People’s...

CEREBRAL STROKE DAY: PREVENTION TO BE STRONGER THAN...

The Impact of Daylight Saving Time on Health:...

Losing Weight Diet Health » Ignorance – Coming...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy