Thus the scents of plants help us not to lose our memory

There is a simple and pleasant way to protect your memory from the passing years. And it is to fall asleep immersed in the smell of lavender, eucalyptus, rosemary, rose, lavender, lemon, orange or peppermint. Indeed, a study by the University of California, Irvine found that these fragrances can help strengthen memory in old age. The results, published in the journal Frontiers in Neuroscienceconfirm the presence of a close link between smell and the brain and pave the way for new therapeutic strategies to prevent, diagnose and treat various neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

The study on volunteers between 60 and 85 years old

The study involved 43 volunteers aged between 60 and 85, all exposed to specific odors at night for 6 months. The results of the memory tests are surprising: those who were exposed to the studied fragrances benefited from a memory improvement of as much as 226% compared to volunteers not exposed to any smell. The small study therefore suggests that smelling pleasant scents could stimulate the brain in a way that protects against memory loss.

The link between memory and the sense of smell could also help explain why people begin to lose the ability to perceive smells in the early stages of dementia. “The olfactory sense has the privilege of being directly connected to the memory circuits of the brain,” he says Michael Yassa, co-author of the study. “Everyone has experienced how powerful smells are in evoking memories, even from long ago. However – he continues – unlike the vision changes that we treat with glasses and the hearing problems that we treat with hearing aids, there is no intervention for the loss of smell.

Those nights full of fragrances

In the study, volunteers were given an odor diffuser to place in their bedrooms, and 20 out of 43 participants received essential oils, which smelled like lavender, rose, orange, eucalyptus, lemon, peppermint and rosemary. The diffuser was turned on when the subjects went to bed, for two hours. The other 23 people, who made up the control group, also turned on the diffuser when they went to bed, but their diffusers pumped only distilled water, releasing a minimal and imperceptible scent.

The participants, none of whom had cognitive impairment or dementia, were given a variety of tests, including the Rey Auditory Verbal Learning Test, in which people have to remember and repeat some words entered in a list with the aim of assessing both verbal learning and memory. Well, performance improved a lot in the group of volunteers exposed to fragrances compared to the control group. Using brain scans, the researchers revealed that those who fell asleep to the seven scents over a six-month period also had improved functioning of the “uncinate fasciculus,” a brain pathway that deteriorates with aging and is linked to memory. .

The link between smells and memories

According to the researchers, the study findings transform the well-known link between smell and memory into an easy technique to strengthen memory and potentially fight dementia. Consequently, exposing people with moderate dementia to up to 40 different odors twice a day may boost their memories and language skills, and alleviate depression.

“This study highlights very interesting aspects of our brain,” comments the neuroscientist Arianna Di Stadio, professor of the GF Ingrassia Department of the University of Catania and full member Sigma Xi. “First of all, our brain is never in a total state of non-functioning. The stimuli, even during the night, are not only perceived, but acquired efficiently and stimulate the memory ”, she adds.

During the pandemic, the scientist conducted several studies on the link between memory and smell. “In the first place – she says – we demonstrated that there is a very close correlation between the presence of olfactory disorders and memory. In a subsequent one we evaluated how the use of an anti-neuroinflammation molecule, called PEA-LUT, is able to resolve the inflammations related to Covid, if associated with an olfactory rehabilitation”.

How important are emotions

In the olfaction-memory relationship, however, emotions also play a decisive role. “It is no coincidence that smells are widely used commercially for their ability to stimulate memory and positive emotions,” explains Di Stadio. “Just think of aromatherapy, that is, that treatment that is done to relax a person suffering from stress: it works – he continues – because some smells awaken old positive emotions which, in turn, act on our brain by implementing its functions”.

The smells used in the study, according to the scientist, probably led back to positive emotions related to childhood, for example, which positively influenced memory. “Finally, we must highlight the importance of preserving both smell and memory,” says Di Stadio. Various studies on neurodegeneration in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s have found smell alterations as early symptoms. It is also true that memory loss also affects the loss of smell. So the study – he concludes – undoubtedly opens up new research opportunities that exploit this ancestral link between smell and memory, both to prevent and to treat some neurodegenerative diseases”.

