Home Health thus they obtained the Green pass
Health

thus they obtained the Green pass

by admin
thus they obtained the Green pass

Green pass e drug, what do they have to do with it? Drug addicts, for a few euros or for a few doses of drugs, underwent vaccination against the Covid-19 with false documents to allow gods No vax to obtain the Green pass. This is what emerged from an investigation by the DDA of the Prosecutor’s Office Catania on investigations by the carabinieri of the provincial command on an alleged band of robbers. Soldiers of the Arma are executing an order from the Gip against 17 suspects, nine of whom are recipients of a precautionary measure. Among them too arms manufacturer crafts that were sold to local criminals. The provision, carried out by over one hundred carabinieri of the Catania provincial command, hypothesizes, for various reasons, the crimes of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, manufacture, carrying and sale of clandestine weapons, false material, sale of drugs and receiving stolen goods.

Madame, the truth about the vaccine: “I didn’t do it because mine are No vax, then I changed my mind”

No vax, the Consulta rejects doctors and teachers opposed to vaccines: yes to the obligation

The investigation, coordinated by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Catania, revealed how the suspects, in addition to having committed three bloody armed robberies in shops in San Giovanni La Punta, also manufactured perfectly functional clandestine weapons, which were sold to criminals from the place for about a thousand euros each. The investigative activity then brought to light an articulated criminal system, in which drug addicts, for a few euros or a few doses of drugs, equipped with false documents, were convinced to be vaccinated several times, to get No vax the Green pass certification . For one of the “guinea pigs”, the administration of three doses of Vaccine in less than a month, at serious risk to their health.

See also  more than 1,200 new positives in the last 24 hours

You may also like

Banco Farmaceutico, donates a medicine for those who...

Stabilization process extraordinary contest of FEA of ophthalmology...

Acute myeloid leukemia: how to support research?

Medicine. Fewer places for the 2023-2024 academic year:...

Even the word cure: the first master’s degree...

ADUC – Health – Article

How much butter can you eat in a...

“Threatening to life”. The EMA investigates cold medicines....

Aging, these foods can speed it up: be...

Colorectal cancer cases increase but 7 out of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy