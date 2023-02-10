Green pass e drug, what do they have to do with it? Drug addicts, for a few euros or for a few doses of drugs, underwent vaccination against the Covid-19 with false documents to allow gods No vax to obtain the Green pass. This is what emerged from an investigation by the DDA of the Prosecutor’s Office Catania on investigations by the carabinieri of the provincial command on an alleged band of robbers. Soldiers of the Arma are executing an order from the Gip against 17 suspects, nine of whom are recipients of a precautionary measure. Among them too “arms manufacturer” crafts that were sold to local criminals. The provision, carried out by over one hundred carabinieri of the Catania provincial command, hypothesizes, for various reasons, the crimes of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, manufacture, carrying and sale of clandestine weapons, false material, sale of drugs and receiving stolen goods.

The investigation, coordinated by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Catania, revealed how the suspects, in addition to having committed three bloody armed robberies in shops in San Giovanni La Punta, also manufactured perfectly functional clandestine weapons, which were sold to criminals from the place for about a thousand euros each. The investigative activity then brought to light an articulated criminal system, in which drug addicts, for a few euros or a few doses of drugs, equipped with false documents, were convinced to be vaccinated several times, to get No vax the Green pass certification . For one of the “guinea pigs”, the administration of three doses of Vaccine in less than a month, at serious risk to their health.