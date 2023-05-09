Thyme: Effect and application as a medicinal plant > – Guide

Status: 05/05/2023 11:39 a.m As a medicinal plant, thyme has a strengthening effect and relieves, among other things, inflammation of the gums and cold symptoms such as coughing or hoarseness. It also lends the typical aroma to healthy Mediterranean cuisine.

True thyme (Thymus vulgaris) is native to the Mediterranean region and has an antibacterial and antiviral effect. Thanks to its ingredients thymol and carvacrol as well as lamiacean tannins, rosmarinic acid and caffeic acid, thyme helps with colds, respiratory problems, gingivitis, skin blemishes, digestive problems and mild depression.

Researchers found that thyme can have the same effect on mild colds as a conventional medicine – even in children with bronchitis. The so-called Quendel (Thyme polygloidis) is the native brother of the Mediterranean herb – it is just as effective but a little gentler than real thyme. However, so far there is only smaller studies and further research needs. Thyme has been used as a traditional remedy for centuries and has been described as effective.

Thyme as a tea or syrup helps with colds and coughs

Thyme is effective against a stuck cough: it loosens mucus, makes it easier to expectorate and has a positive effect on the immune system. As a tea, thyme is a classic against coughs and hoarseness. An expectorant syrup is very easy to prepare for the cold season: wash fresh thyme and mash or grind the dripping wet herb so that the plant juices can escape more easily. Then alternately layer with sugar in a container and let stand until syrup forms.

Thyme against inflammation in the mouth

Thanks to its ingredients, thyme has an anti-inflammatory effect: fresh thyme sprigs can be used to make a mouthwash against gingivitis and open spots (canker sores) in the oral cavity. To do this, place the thyme in high-proof alcohol for four weeks and gargle regularly with the tincture until the symptoms have disappeared.

Thyme as a tonic

In white wine, thyme can be used as a tonic: it can have an encouraging effect and strengthen the organism. After Thyme can support blood circulation in the event of a stroke.

Thyme as a wholesome herb

Thyme is very well tolerated and can therefore also be used as a spice in the kitchen. The plant produces its essential oils at night – this makes them particularly heat-resistant. This is why thyme stays aromatic even when cooking and frying. It also has a digestive effect and makes heavy food more digestible.

