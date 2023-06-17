Thyroid belly, that’s why it’s called that: it’s possible to cure yourself

The swollen belly linked to the thyroid is an often underestimated symptom. Fortunately, this problem can be solved in a short time.

The thyroid is the organ it takes care of govern the cells, allows you to keep your metabolism balanced and therefore allows you to feel good. In order for the system to work, however, all the mechanisms that regulate its effective performance must be calibrated together.

The gland can lead disturbances frequent to the belly with bloating and other related problems, which is why it is called a “thyroid belly”. This deficit is caused by the thyroid di Hashimoto which occurs when the body develops antibodies that target the gland. It is an autoimmune disease, sometimes associated with ovarian polycysts and insulin resistance. Therefore, a worsening of the intestine is also determined.

Thyroid belly: what it is and how it develops

Very often the connection between the thyroid and autoimmune diseases. In reality this has a significant impact both on the intestinal walls and their functioning and on the bacteria located inside it and it is for this reason that an alteration can lead to generalized discomfort such as a feeling of bloating, tenderness in the abdomen and pain.

A chain reaction is triggered because Hashimoto’s thyroid leads to intestinal disorders, these cause insulin resistance and therefore action must be taken before a chain of deficits is generated. The common problem is that we often notice the disease when it is already developed and before we are forced to live with a number of very annoying ailments which lead to negative long-term consequences.

Even if the swollen and painful intestine is not a serious manifestation of the pathology, it is decidedly unpleasant in daily life and has an impairment of the quality of the same, of nutrition and also of free time. This is why it is important not to underestimate the symptoms even when they appear trivial. To prevent this from happening, in addition to the appropriate medical therapies, it is important to pay attention.

Reduce the use of salt in the kitchen, eat frequently in small portions in order not to leave an empty stomach which tends to dilate, chew well and calmly, exercise daily, eliminate all foods that are not easy to digest and cause wind in the stomach, use vegetable charcoal to empty oneself, do gluten sensitivity tests, sleep well eight hours a night, use draining herbal teas which also help eliminate gas and lactic ferments for balance the bacterial florausing comfortable clothes that aren’t too tight on the belly are the fundamental tips.