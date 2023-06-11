Thyroid cancer, silent killer symptoms affecting 1 in 20 of us

Thyroid cancer, here are the symptoms (according to the English Public Health Service) of the silent killer which affects 1 in 20 people, but which takes over 4 years to be diagnosed.

Thyroid cancer is difficult to diagnose because the symptoms can be deceiving and suggest other conditions. In the UK it is estimated to affect one in 20 people.

Academics from the University of Aberdeen, in collaboration with some important charities operating in the sector, have published a new study which shows that it takes an average of 4.5 years before a thyroid disease is diagnosed. Almost 1200 patients were taken into consideration and for two thirds of these only a worsening of symptoms led to a correct diagnosis.

The thyroid is a small gland in front of the trachea that produces hormones essential for regulating metabolism and supervises the process of transforming food into energy. These hormones, called triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4), can also interact with heart rate and body temperature. If produced in excessive or insufficient numbers, they cause problems of varying seriousness and require medical treatment.

An underactive thyroid can lead to:

tiredness

weight gain

depression

sensitivity to cold

dry skin and hair

muscle aches

Conversely, an overactive thyroid can cause:

nervousness

anxiety, irritability and mood swings

difficulty sleeping

persistent tiredness and weakness

sensitivity to heat

swelling of the neck due to an enlarged thyroid gland (goitre)

irregular and/or unusually fast heart rate (palpitations)

twitching or tremors

weight loss

Prevention is essential and when in doubt that something is wrong, the only way to find out if it is the thyroid that is causing these ailments is to undergo a thyroid function test which, through the analysis of a blood sample, will allow measure hormone levels.

Treating a thyroid problem usually involves taking medication.