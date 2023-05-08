Thyroid, the good tumor” that many have without knowing it. Symptoms, diagnosis, therapies: here’s what it’s useful to know

What symptoms to watch out for? â€œThe most common symptom is a lump that feels between your fingers if you touch the neck or a painless swellingcommonly defined goiterwhich appears in the neck and which enlarges more and more, in some cases to the point of compressing the esophagus or trachea, thus causing difficulty in swallowing or breathing – he says Luciano Pezzullo, head of thyroid surgery at the National Institute for the Study and Treatment of Tumors in Naples -. However, not all thyroid nodules hide forms of cancer, on the contrary: they are often the sign of the so-called thyroid hyperplasia, which is a benign form of glandular growth. It is estimated that less than 5% of thyroid nodules actually hide a tumor.

How many people does it affect and what are the hopes of healing? The cases are growing, but for experts it is not a problem. In fact, several studies have shown that the majority of nodules, small and asymptomatic, kept under control for 5 years it proves itself in the end not dangerous (so much so that we speak of “superfluous” diagnoses): they have very little probability of creating health problems for those concerned and even less is the possibility of causing their death. Â«Every year in Italy they fall ill with about thyroid cancer 12,200 Italians (3,500 males and 8,700 females) – he replies Lisa Licitra, director of Head and Neck Cancer Oncology at the IRCCS Foundation of the National Cancer Institute of Milan -. According to the latest statistics, 5-year survival after diagnosis exceeds 90% , especially if diagnosis and treatment take place in a timely manner». They are the ones who are most interested young women (under 40) among which this tumor is the most frequent after that of the breast.

What can be done to prevent it? Â«Nodular thyroid disease, very frequent in the population, is largely favored by iodine deficiency – explains Gioacchino Giugliano, director of the Thyroid Neoplasms Unit of the European Institute of Oncology in Milan -. Therefore adequate iodoprophylaxis, which can be implemented very simply using iodine-enriched salt in cooking (commonly found in supermarkets), prevents this disease in most subjects. See also Award at the Cooperation Prize 2023: Pharmacies choose NOVENTI as the best ...

What tests are needed for diagnosis? Once a lump is found, the doctor usually orders a series of tests for measure thyroid hormones in the blood. Â«To establish whether the quantities of thyroid hormones in the blood are normal or altered, it is necessary to measure the triiodothyronine (T3)the thyroxine (T4) and thethyroid stimulating hormone TSH – Giugliano clarifies -: the latter is produced by another endocrine gland, the pituitary, located at the base of the brain, which in turn has the task of controlling the activity of the thyroid. When thyroid hormones increase in the blood, the pituitary produces less TSH, but if they decrease, it produces more to stimulate the thyroid to work harder. To further investigate the investigation, the specialist may request aultrasound, which allows you to view even very small nodules, measure them accurately and establish their character. For example, if they are solid or cystic (the latter, containing liquid, are almost always benign) or with theelastography assess whether they are more or less elastic (those that are more elastic are more likely to be benign, while the others are more often associated with malignancy). A positive aspect of ultrasound is that it can be repeated several times in order to periodically monitor the nodules and keep any evolution under control as it does not involve any side effects. There scintigraphy instead it allows you to distinguish the “hot” nodules (functioning autonomously, generally benign even if with the risk of hyperthyroidism) from the “cold” ones (less active than the rest of the gland, but with a probability, albeit small, of hiding a tumor) . Finally, the most appropriate test to check for the presence of a tumor is theneedle aspiration: with a fine needle and under ultrasound guidance, some cells of the nodule are aspirated and analyzed under the microscope».

Who is most at risk of getting sick? Â«Among the established risk factors there is the so-called goiter, characterized by numerous benign nodules of the gland due to iodine deficiency which can in some cases predispose to the malignant transformation of the cells – says Luciano Pezzullo -. Then there is a certain degree of familiarity, both for functional alterations of the gland and for nodular pathology, but the clinical relevance of this incidence is scarce. Another established risk factor is theradiation exposure: thyroid cancer is more common in people who have been treated for other forms of cancer with radiotherapy or who have been exposed to fallout from radioactive material (as happened, for example, after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster). In adulthood, therefore, subjects who have undergone radiation treatment as young people for various reasons must be subjected to checks. See also The importance of global health, from the European agency to the masters

When can you not cure? In most cases thyroid cancers they grow very slowly and are recognized incidentally during the execution of radiographic or ultrasound examinations of the neck performed for other problems. Â«In most cases, benign nodular thyroid disease does not require any invasive treatment: a periodic medical check-up, consisting of a simple blood sample and an ultrasound of the neck» clarifies Pezzullo.

How to cure it: when is surgery alone enough? â€œWhen the nodule, although benignreaches conspicuous dimensions (let’s say equal or greater than 3 cm) and is the cause of local symptoms in the neck (that is, it creates problems in swallowing or breathing) can be surgery indicated – explains Gioacchino Giuliano -. There thyroidectomy (the removal of the gland) it is safe, effective and minimally invasive and in the case of nodules with malignant characteristics, the indicated treatment is certainly surgery, which has evolved a great deal in recent years and is increasingly personalized, a sort of “tailored” surgery tailored to the individual patient, based on clinical and genetic risk factors. The guidelines propose conservative surgery for some types of cancer (i.e.emitteroidectomy, removal of only half of the thyroid) or even for small tumors (less than 1 cm) the so-called “active surveillance” (controls only)Â».

How to cure it: when is radioiodine therapy needed? Â«Even on the so-called metabolic therapy front there are important innovations – continues Pezzullo -. In the past, almost all patients diagnosed with differentiated thyroid cancer were treated with radioiodine, with the consequences and undesirable effects of this treatment. Today, only a small percentage of patients are candidates for radioiodine therapy with disease locally advanced or metastaticÂ». See also Carlo Gizzi referent of the cultural area "Nutrition and Health"

Why do you have to take a lifelong cure? The thyroid secretes essential hormones for the regular performance of many functions of our body. “If it is surgically removed, the production of thyroid hormones ceases – explains Licitra -. For this reason, only to patients who have had all or part of the gland removedone prescribes replacement therapy of thyroid hormones: normally it is sufficient to take a preparation containing the hormone thyroxine (T4, in tablet or liquid formulation) once a day, possibly in the morning on an empty stomach, 20-30 minutes before breakfast or taking other medicines, to prevent them from interfering with the absorption of the cure. The dosage of thyroxine varies from patient to patient and is established on the basis of the result of a simple blood testÂ».