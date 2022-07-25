Home Health Tianwen successfully obtained China’s first “Phobos” image to reveal the details of the “potato” shooting from Mars
Health

Tianwen successfully obtained China’s first “Phobos” image to reveal the details of the “potato” shooting from Mars

by admin
  1. Tianwen successfully obtained China’s first “Phobos” image to reveal the details of the “potato” shooting from Mars – Teller Report Scroll–Economy·Technology–People’s Daily Online
  2. Come and watch! “Tianwen-1” took a high-definition photo of the potato-shaped “Phobos” on the 2nd anniversary of its launch! The 2-kilometer impact crater is clear | 360° Mainland Today @中天新新 Zhongtian News
  3. The image of Phobos sent back by Tianwen-1 provides precious data for the study of this celestial object- RTHK RTHK
  4. Come and watch! “Tianwen-1” took a high-definition photo of the potato-shaped “Phobos” on the 2nd anniversary of its launch! The 2-kilometer impact crater is clear[360°Continent Today]20220723 @GlobalVision Global vision
  5. Tianwen-1 has returned clear images of Phobos after two years of launch ETtoday News Cloud
  6. Check out the full story on Google News
See also  Google Doc adds drop-down buttons and schedule templates to improve team collaboration management efficiency

You may also like

Maleo, the Group Medicine project starts

Google rejects it 39 times but he insists:...

“Deadly virus in one out of three cases”

Google rejects it 39 times but he insists:...

Monkey pox: new symptoms identified

Auto theft on the rise, only technology will...

“Deadly virus in one out of three cases”

Auto theft on the rise, only technology will...

[Upgrading Old Appliances]SwitchBot Hub Mini Smart Home Starter...

Medical malpractice. “He orders me dozens of tests...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy