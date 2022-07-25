- Tianwen successfully obtained China’s first “Phobos” image to reveal the details of the “potato” shooting from Mars – Teller Report Scroll–Economy·Technology–People’s Daily Online
- Come and watch! “Tianwen-1” took a high-definition photo of the potato-shaped “Phobos” on the 2nd anniversary of its launch! The 2-kilometer impact crater is clear | 360° Mainland Today @中天新新 Zhongtian News
- The image of Phobos sent back by Tianwen-1 provides precious data for the study of this celestial object- RTHK RTHK
- Come and watch! “Tianwen-1” took a high-definition photo of the potato-shaped “Phobos” on the 2nd anniversary of its launch! The 2-kilometer impact crater is clear[360°Continent Today]20220723 @GlobalVision Global vision
- Tianwen-1 has returned clear images of Phobos after two years of launch ETtoday News Cloud
- Check out the full story on Google News
See also Google Doc adds drop-down buttons and schedule templates to improve team collaboration management efficiency