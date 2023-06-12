Home » Tiberio Timperi and Gianni Ippoliti argue live on UnoMattina during the press review: what happened
Tiberio Timperi and Gianni Ippoliti argue live on UnoMattina during the press review: what happened

Moments of tension live on Rai Uno during One Morning with the family. Gianni Ippoliti, after a discussion with the host of the program Tiberio Timperi, left the studio annoyed. Ippoliti left halfway through the usual press review, a column that he has been taking care of for years in the historic program of the Rai flagship network.




Timperi’s snort that made Ippoliti nervous

While he was reading a news about the separation of Sonia Bruganelli and Paolo Bonolis, John Ippoliti he noticed a certain intolerance on the part of the conductor Tiberio Timperi. The latter, in fact, was puffing.




At that point Ippoliti interrupted the press review asking: “Tiberio tell me, I see you puffing”. The conductor’s response was immediate: “No, no, nothing, we’ll talk later, we’ll do the math later”.

The question and answer before the abandonment of Gianni Ippoliti

Ironically, Ippoliti placed himself behind Timperi as he evidently did not want to let the discussion hang. “Let’s talk about it now, we’re live, it’s beautiful like this”said Gianni Ippoliti.




Adding, immediately afterwards, “this time I won’t move, I’ll give you a nice massage and you tell me what you meant”. “But I really don’t think about it”, the dry reply of the conductor, which Ippoliti did not like at all.

Indeed, the latter has interrupted the press review and left the studio, despite attempts by Monica Setta and Ingrid Muccitelli to keep him. “Then what should we do,” Timperi asked. He annoys Ippoliti’s reply: “Keep on puffing”.

Tiberio Timperi, presenter of UnoMattina




Tiberio Timperi’s “explanation” on Instagram

Tiberio Timperi himself added other details on the matter, who on Instagram shared a story of a user complaining that Gianni Ippoliti posted news on a very sensitive topic in a press review dedicated to gossip.

The news in question referred to a man who offers to accompany women when they are contacted by exes for a request for clarification. A very topical issue, unfortunately, given the story of the death of Giulia Tramontano (even if the two were still engaged at the time of the murder) and of many other women attacked by violent former companions.

Therefore, also according to Tiberio Timperi, the inclusion of the news in a “light” press review such as that of Gianni Ippoliti was out of place.










