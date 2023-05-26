tick bite! There is one symptom you should pay particular attention to

In spring and summer, many people are out and about – and unfortunately also many ticks. Estimates assume that there are tens of thousands of Lyme disease cases in Germany every year. Read which symptom you should pay particular attention to after a tick bite.

Anyone who discovers a tick on themselves should remove it as soon as possible. If she sucks for longer than twelve hours, the risk of an infection with Borrelia increases.

Depending on the region in Germany, up to a third of ticks are infected with Borrelia. Not every tick bite leads to infection, i.e. to Lyme disease. Infections often go unnoticed.

This is the most noticeable Lyme disease symptom

However, if symptoms develop, a quick visit to a doctor is advisable: The earlier treatment with antibiotics starts, the greater the chances of recovery, so that there is no serious progression of the disease or long-term effects.

A typical sign of Lyme disease is the so-called reddening of the skin – a ring-shaped reddening of the skin that is paler in the middle than at the edge and slowly spreads outwards.

Symptoms after a tick bite are similar to the flu

This develops three to 30 days after the tick bite in the area of ​​the bite. Other symptoms are comparable to those of the flu: headaches, body aches and increased temperature, for example.

In contrast to tick-borne encephalitis (TBE), which is also transmitted by ticks, there is no vaccine against Lyme disease.

It is all the more important to protect yourself with sturdy shoes and ideally long clothing on excursions into nature and then to thoroughly check your body for the small animals.