TRENTO. In Trentino have been encountered 204 cases of Tbe, transmitted by ticks, between 2000 and 2020. Cases have risen over the past five years, reaching up to 23.2 cases on average each year. The whole of Trentino can be considered as a risk area.

The data – we learn – emerged in the dissemination meeting promoted by the provincial control room for the surveillance and control of vectors of medical-veterinary interest, hosted by Muse. Regarding viruses transmitted by tiger mosquitoes (Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya) in Trentino, Francesco Pizzo, of the provincial company for health services, reported that the cases of have so far been limited to people who have contracted the disease abroad. Muse manages a tiger mosquito monitoring program for the city of Trento.

The search for egg trapsbetween May and October 2022, collected 82,000 eggs (+70% compared to 2021. LThe areas most at risk are those located along the Fersina”s branch as it flows through the city. In the future, it is expected that Dengue, Chikungunya and other diseases will be more frequent due to the increase in people and goods.

Even global warming – he specified – will favor the survival of vector eggs, which will be able to spread the virus more widely.

