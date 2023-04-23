Tick ​​season has begun – who should be vaccinated now

And not only in Bavaria do you have to be careful. In March, the RKI identified 178 districts nationwide as risk areas.

TBE is a serious disease with inflammation of the meninges, brain or spinal cord. The disease can be particularly difficult in older people, but children are also at risk. According to the announcement, the Robert Koch Institute has classified almost all of Bavaria as a TBE risk area. According to the Ministry of Health , the Bavarian health authorities had registered 261 TBE cases last year – so far this year there have been seven.

Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) recommended TBE vaccination at the beginning of the tick season. “According to experts, there are a lot of ticks this year. People who spend a lot of time in nature should therefore now be vaccinated against TBE,” explained the minister in one message from Saturday.

TBE stands for tick-borne encephalitis. The majority of infections with the virus are symptomless. The risk of serious illness is significantly increased in people over 60 years of age.

TBE risk areas in 2023 are:

94 districts in Bavaria (two additional districts: LK Fürstenfeldbruck, SK Munich)

43 districts in Baden-Württemberg (unchanged)

12 districts in Thuringia (unchanged)

10 districts in Hesse (unchanged)

10 districts in Saxony (unchanged)

3 districts in Brandenburg (unchanged)

2 districts in Saxony-Anhalt (an additional district: LK Anhalt-Bitterfeld)

1 district in Lower Saxony (unchanged)

1 district in North Rhine-Westphalia (unchanged)

1 district in Rhineland-Palatinate (unchanged)

1 district in Saarland (unchanged)

In Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Saxony, only the following districts are therefore not TBE risk areas:

Baden-Württemberg: SK Heilbronn

Bayern: SK Augsburg, SK Schweinfurt

Saxony: SK Leipzig, LK Leipzig, LK North Saxony

When is a tick bite dangerous?

Whether you get sick from a tick bite, or tick bite, as it is correctly called, depends on the animal in question. The sting is dangerous only if the tick itself is the host of an infectious disease. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) explains that in TBE risk areas between 0.1 and five percent of ticks carry the virus. The occurrence of Borrelia in ticks, on the other hand, varies greatly locally and can be up to 30 percent.

Who should be vaccinated against ticks?

In fact, you cannot be vaccinated against a tick or a tick bite. However, it is possible to be vaccinated against TBE. The Standing Vaccination Committee (STIKO) issues a vaccination recommendation for the following groups:

People living in TBE risk areas and are exposed to the risk of a tick bite through regular stays in nature

and are exposed to the risk of a tick bite through regular stays in nature people working in forestry or agriculture and

and Work staff

Furthermore, there is a vaccination recommendation for trips to TBE risk areas outside of Germany. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) provides information at its website about risk areas in Europe. For all others, vaccination is not mandatory.

What other diseases can ticks transmit?

According to the RKI, ticks can transmit a large number of infectious diseases to humans. Lyme disease is one of the most important ones next to TBE: One bacterial infection, which occurs nationwide. For example, around three percent of 3 to 6 year olds and seven percent of 14 to 17 year olds are bitten at least once by a tick infected with Borrelia.

Other diseases transmitted to humans by ticks are, for example, human granulocytic anaplasmosis, babesiosis or various rickettsioses. So far, however, these infections have not been observed in Germany, or only rarely.

What are the symptoms of a tick bite?

At TBE dive loud “Impfen.de” on average eight days after the bite more flu-like symptoms:

Fever

Headache

Vomit or

or dizziness

According to the RKI, however, only a small proportion of people who have been bitten and infected by a tick fall ill – between 0.3 and 1.4 percent.

The symptoms of Lyme disease usually occur on the other hand between seven and ten days after the bite up and are loud “Infection Protection.de” the following:

blush: A reddening of the skin at least two inches across, usually paler in the center than at the edges, and slowly spreading outward over days. However, it can also appear on other parts of the body, such as the legs, head or neck.

A reddening of the skin at least two inches across, usually paler in the center than at the edges, and slowly spreading outward over days. However, it can also appear on other parts of the body, such as the legs, head or neck. swelling: Much less frequently and mainly in children, nodular or blue-red swellings of the skin occur. These skin changes are mainly found on the ears, on the nipples or in the genital area.

Much less frequently and mainly in children, nodular or blue-red swellings of the skin occur. These skin changes are mainly found on the ears, on the nipples or in the genital area. inflammation: In isolated cases, chronic inflammation of the skin can occur. The skin on the inside of the arms, legs, fingers or toes changes and becomes paper-thin and bluish over time. Inflammation and pain in the joints are also possible.

In isolated cases, chronic inflammation of the skin can occur. The skin on the inside of the arms, legs, fingers or toes changes and becomes paper-thin and bluish over time. Inflammation and pain in the joints are also possible. nerve pain: They occur when the Borrelia invade the nervous system. This is often accompanied by facial paralysis on one or both sides.

They occur when the Borrelia invade the nervous system. This is often accompanied by facial paralysis on one or both sides. Fever and Headache: Children in particular suffer from headaches, for example in the form of meningitis.

When should I see a doctor?

Lyme disease: If there is a suspicion of Lyme disease, you should first observe a possible reddening regularly. A photo of the spot can also be helpful. Should the redness after a few days to weeks persist or even get worse, it is advisable to see a doctor.

TBE: According to the RKI, you should also see a doctor if you after seven to 14 days develop flu-like symptoms such as fever, exhaustion, malaise, headaches or body aches after a tick bite and a stay in a TBE risk area.

How can tick bites be avoided?

In general, of course, it is advisable to prevent tick bites as much as possible. According to the RKI, you protect yourself against such a thing with the following precautions: