Tick ​​tip, 4-year-old girl contracts Lyme disease in Benevento

Lyme disease was diagnosed in a 4 and a half year old girl at the Sacro Cuore di Gesù Fatebenefratelli hospital in Benevento. It is, they highlight from the hospital, the first case that occurred in Sannio.

About 20 days before being admitted, the little girl from Guardia Sanframondi had been bitten by a tick. The parasite, which presumably had been on the skin for a few days, was removed at the Psaut of Cerreto Sannita, with the consequent prescription of antibiotic therapy with macrolides for 7 days. Subsequently, a migratory rash appeared on the face of the child, initially treated with cortisone . On June 1, the little girl was examined by the doctors of the Emergency Department of the Fatebenefratelli Hospital in Benevento after having shown difficulty walking and severe pain in her limbs, back and abdomen.​ ​

Hospitalized in the pediatrics department of the health facility in viale Principe di Napoli, the pediatricians suspected Lyme disease in the light of the anamnestic story and the clinical data found. Suspicion turned into certainty when the laboratory confirmed the presence of antibodies against Borrelia Burgdorferi, an infection transmitted by a tick of the genus Ixodes (Ixodes ricinus) which is found in Campania as a parasite on sheep.​

WHAT IS LYME DISEASE

“The diagnosis can be made if this disease is taken into account ​, since the manifestations are multifaceted and can make one think of many other pathologies​, it is no coincidence that Lyme disease is also defined as the great simulator​”, he explains Dr. Raffaello Rabuano​, director of the UOC of Pediatrics-Neonatology and ​Utin of the Sacred Heart of Jesus​ Fbf Hospital. “The case in question – he continues – is extremely interesting because up to now we have thought that the disease affected only some Italian regions, namely Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Trentino Alto Adige Today, however, we realize that, perhaps due to the changed conditions of the climate or habitat or other, wild animals arrive in inhabited centers with their kit of parasites.It is important to prevent Lyme disease with measures environmental measures aimed at avoiding the bite of arthropods​. and not proceeding with the removal of the parasite on your own, which must instead be done with a particular technique​. ​Antibiotic prophylaxis after the tick bite is not recommended because the general risk of contracting the Lyme disease, even in endemic areas, is 1-3%​”.

Finally, concludes the head physician, “it is always recommended to wear clothes that cover the limbs when going into the woods or when going to the countryside, to use closed footwear and insect​-​repellent lotions. When returning from excursions or outings in the woods, in mountain or in the countryside it is always advisable to inspect the skin for any parasites”.

SYMPTOMS

The infection affects the skin, joints, nervous system and internal organs. It can manifest itself with severe, persistent symptoms and, if left untreated, becomes chronic. The main problem is that diagnosing it is very complex. First, because the first symptoms of the disease are intermittent and changeable. And laboratory tests are not always able to definitively confirm or rule out the disease.

Having contracted the infection, however, does not equate to developing immunity, so you can run into the disease several times. Disease that initially manifests itself as a red spot that slowly expands. Within a few weeks (in some cases months), neurological disorders can develop which can involve joint and muscle pain to meningitis, polyneuritis, cutaneous lymphocytoma, myocarditis. Symptoms are fluctuating and can last for months. In the last phase of the disease, even years after infection, chronic arthritis and alterations of the central and peripheral nervous system, skin and cardiovascular system can develop.

