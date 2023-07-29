Tick ​​virus ALS is spreading – what you need to know

Where did the new tick virus appear?

Discovered six years ago in China, Alongshan virus (ALSV) is also common in European ticks. Meanwhile it was ticked in Finland, France, Russia and Switzerland found, as announced by the Center for Travel Medicine (CRM) based in Düsseldorf. Also in Deutschland there is first evidence.

However, it is not clear how many cases there are in Germany: “It can be assumed that the virus has also been circulating in Europe for some time and has probably already led to diseases,” explained the scientific director Tomas Jelinek.

Researchers at the University of Veterinary Medicine (Tiho) Hanover found evidence of the transmission of ALSV to wild animals via ticks in Niedersachsen . They published their study this year in the journal Microorganisms. “The distribution areas of many native tick species have expanded significantly in recent years,” explained Jelinek. The mild winters and warmer summers would benefit the arachnids.

What diseases can ticks transmit?

According to the team at the University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover, further investigations are necessary to assess the potential risk of ALSV to human and animal health. Serious illnesses that go beyond flu-like symptoms would be associated with a ALSV infection so far not connected, said the center for travel medicine. The Swiss Center for Travel Medicine also lists the following symptoms on its website:

Headache

Fever

fatigue

Muscle aches

joint pain

“Inflammation of the skin or the brain are typical of TBE, but do not appear to be characteristic of an ALSV infection,” it continues. However, with the Alongshan virus, the list of pathogens spread via tick bites has grown again. In a systematic study of ticks collected in Switzerland in 2021 and 2022, ALSV was found even more frequently than the TBE virus. A study from Finland also found ALS viruses in ticks in 2019, but no corresponding diseases in humans.

The most common tick-borne disease in Germany is Lyme disease, against which antibiotics help in the early stages. In addition, tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) is particularly common in the south and south-west; there is a vaccination against them.

At TBE dive according to “Impfen.de” on average eight days after the bite more flu-like symptoms:

Vomit or

dizziness

According to the RKI, however, only a small proportion of people who have been bitten and infected by a tick fall ill – between 0.3 and 1.4 percent.

The symptoms of Lyme disease usually occur on the other hand between seven and ten days after the bite and according to “Infection Protection.de” are the following:

blush: A reddening of the skin at least two inches across, usually paler in the center than at the edges, and slowly spreading outward over days. However, it can also appear on other parts of the body, such as the legs, head or neck.

swelling: Much less frequently and mainly in children, nodular or blue-red swellings of the skin occur. These skin changes are mainly found on the ears, on the nipples or in the genital area.

inflammation: In isolated cases, chronic inflammation of the skin can occur. The skin on the inside of the arms, legs, fingers or toes changes and becomes paper-thin and bluish over time. Inflammation and pain in the joints are also possible.

nerve pain: They occur when the Borrelia invade the nervous system. This is often accompanied by facial paralysis on one or both sides.

Fever and Headache: Children in particular suffer from headaches, for example in the form of meningitis.

How do I protect myself from infection?

In particular, you cannot protect yourself from the ticks that transmit ALSV. So stick to the general rules. In general, it is advisable to prevent tick bites as much as possible. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), you protect yourself against such a thing with the following precautions:

Closed clothing: Sturdy shoes, long trousers and long sleeves protect against ticks getting on the skin when staying in tall grass, bushes or undergrowth

Protection means: The application on the skin also protects. But the RKI warns that this protection is temporary. If possible, the agents should also be applied to clothing.

Search: After spending time outdoors, you should also check your body for ticks and remove them immediately. In particular, you should examine children thoroughly after playing outside. Ticks prefer bite sites such as the hairline, ears, neck, armpits, crook of the arm, navel, genital area or the back of the knee, explains the RKI.

