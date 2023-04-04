Income-related ticket exemptions are a fundamental element for our national health system to economically support citizens for access to treatment and medicines.

Income ticket exemption certificates they expire every year and need to be renewed. Usually, for everyone, the deadline is March 31 of the year and requests to be renewed for another year, obviously under penalty of changes in one’s financial status.

Renewal procedures may change on a base basis all’ASL of membership, therefore for this information it is possible to contact the one of territorial jurisdiction, many allow you to do it online, for the other bases, however, fill in a certificate with your data.

The health exemptions they are needed for all expenses, therefore not only for the payment of services but also for medicines. This is why they are a very valuable aid for every citizen. However, there are two large groups of exemptions, on the one hand those related to income and on the other those related to pathology. The latter are for specific classes, for diseases that require continuous treatments and analyzes over time and can be requested through the presentation of a specific medical certificate.

Ticket exemptions: income thresholds

For income-related exemptions however, the law since 1982 provides for the possibility for the assisted to have financial aid in order to allow everyone to receive the necessary care. This is one of the factors that makes NHS among the best in the world. The ticket can be used for: payment for visits and diagnostic tests, thermal or specific treatments, emergency services. In this case you pay an amount which is discounted depending on your situation.

The cases instead of total exemption, i.e. services without co-payments which are free, are: control exams such as mammography, PAP test, fecal occult blood research, diagnostic tests required of the population, general practitioner services, foods intended for specific categories, tools for specific pathologies , hospital treatment (except white code), rehabilitation treatment, prosthesis and other disability tools.

The ticket is not paid not even in cases of treatment and prevention offered for certain diseases, donation of blood, organs, tissues, mandatory vaccines. The exemption for the income-related ticket also concerns other conditions, for this reason, when choosing, there is a list that allows you to identify your situation with the relative code. In addition to the general income exemption, there is the income and age exemption, by condition, by civil disability and by specific cases.

Regional ticket exemption

The basic codes that are the same for all Regions are:

E01, relating to children up to 6 years and seniors over 65 with an income of less than 36,151.98 euros;

relating to children up to 6 years and seniors over 65 with an income of less than 36,151.98 euros; E02, for the unemployed and dependent family members and in any case for an income of less than 8,263.31 or 11,362.05 with a dependent spouse, increased by 516.46 for each child;

for the unemployed and dependent family members and in any case for an income of less than 8,263.31 or 11,362.05 with a dependent spouse, increased by 516.46 for each child; E03, for those who have a social pension (applies to the subject and dependent family members);

for those who have a social pension (applies to the subject and dependent family members); E04, for pensioners over 60 with an income of less than 8,263.31 or 11,362.05 with a dependent spouse, increased by 516.46 for each child.

Each region recognizes gods variable codes which are therefore valid only specifically in that area and only for residents, for this reason it is important to receive the ASL document certifying the codes available for ticket exemption and the various specifications.

