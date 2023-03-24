Tick ​​alarm with the arrival of the hot season. They have already come out of winter hibernation due to the mild temperatures and already numerous reports, especially in the Northeast. Generally, the tick bite is not dangerous for human health, but it should not be underestimated because it can cause diseases such as infections, encephalitis (Tbe), Lyme disease (with symptoms such as headache, fever, fatigue) but also the least known babesiosis, rare in Italy for now, but with cases doubled from 2011 to 2019 in the north-eastern states of the United States.

Symptoms of babesiosis and lyme disease

Although many people with babesiosis are asymptomatic, others develop flu-like symptoms, including fever, chills, sweating, body aches. The disease can be serious or even fatal in people who have compromised immune systems or other risk factors. As reported by the Corriere della SeraThe disease was extremely rare in the United States for decades, but has now become endemic in 10 Northeastern states. According to experts, their diffusion is increasing due to the increase in temperatures and the deer population.