Ticks are back, attention to human bites: the symptoms

Tick ​​alarm with the arrival of the hot season. They have already come out of winter hibernation due to the mild temperatures and already numerous reports, especially in the Northeast. Generally, the tick bite is not dangerous for human health, but it should not be underestimated because it can cause diseases such as infections, encephalitis (Tbe), Lyme disease (with symptoms such as headache, fever, fatigue) but also the least known babesiosis, rare in Italy for now, but with cases doubled from 2011 to 2019 in the north-eastern states of the United States.

Symptoms of babesiosis and lyme disease

Although many people with babesiosis are asymptomatic, others develop flu-like symptoms, including fever, chills, sweating, body aches. The disease can be serious or even fatal in people who have compromised immune systems or other risk factors. As reported by the Corriere della SeraThe disease was extremely rare in the United States for decades, but has now become endemic in 10 Northeastern states. According to experts, their diffusion is increasing due to the increase in temperatures and the deer population.

New insect discovered by Unimol entomologist in Calabria

Babesiosis is transmitted through parasites, the Babesias that infect red blood cells and are spread by certain types of ticks (which are the definitive host). In most cases, the parasite is transmitted to humans with a tick bite during outdoor activity. In fact, ticks live in wooded areas or in tall, uncultivated grass. To avoid tick bites it is best to walk on paths away from tall grass and bushes; dress appropriately (long pants, long-sleeved shirt, closed shoes, hat); prefer light clothing to make ticks easier to identify; apply insect repellent products to areas not protected by clothing; do not get too close to the animals that can be encountered while walking in the mountains.

What to do if you get bitten

If you are bitten by a tick, it is important not to crush it because doing so could inoculate its bacteria directly into the skin of the bitten person. You have to remove the tick very gently (alcohol, acetone, trichlorethylene, ammonia, oil or other substances are less effective in removing what remains of the body of the tick) and disinfect the area and keep it under observation for a month.

