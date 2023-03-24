With the arrival of the warm season, the tick alarm becomes topical again, having already come out of winter hibernation due to the mild temperatures and with already numerous reports, especially in the North-East, an area that has always been afflicted by annoying and dangerous parasites. In general, the tick bite is not dangerous for human health but it should not be underestimated because it can cause diseases such as infections, encefalite (Tbe)Lyme disease (co symptoms such as headache, fever, fatigue) but also the least knownprotectiverare in Italy for now, but with cases doubled from 2011 to 2019 in the north-eastern states of the United States precisely because of the climate crisis, as reported by a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of babesiosis and lyme disease Although many people with Babesiosis are asymptomaticothers develop flu-like symptoms, including fever, chills, sweating, body aches. The disease can be serious or even fatal in people who have compromised immune systems or other risk factors. For decades, the disease was extremely rare in the United States, but it has now become endemic in 10 Northeastern states. According to experts, their diffusion is increasing due to the increase in temperatures and the deer population. Much more common is Lyme disease, which is transmitted by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi with typical symptoms such as concentric rash, fever, headache, swollen joints that can last for weeks (disease that also affected Vittoria Cabello and Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid)

The infection Babesiosis is transmitted through parasites, the Babesias that infect red blood cells and are spread by certain types of ticks (which are the definitive host). In most cases, the parasite is transmitted to humans with a tick bite during outdoor activity. In fact, ticks live in wooded areas or in tall, uncultivated grass. Often it is not possible to see the bite mark, as the Ixodes scapularis tick that most frequently transmits the disease is very small, about the size of a poppy seed. Symptomssimilar to the flu, can occur 1 to 4 weeks after the tick bite (but also many months later) and can last many weeks.

Tips to avoid tick bites In order not to run into a tick, it is good to follow some advice: walk on paths, away from tall grass and bushes; dress appropriately (long pants, long-sleeved shirt, closed shoes, hat); prefer light clothing to make ticks easier to identify; apply insect repellent products to areas not protected by clothing; do not get too close to the animals that can be encountered while walking in the mountains; upon returning from a trip, inspect clothes and the whole body for ticks; protect pet dogs with collars containing acaricides. It's only a few days ago that a young hiker was reported bitten by about thirty ticks in the Belluno area.