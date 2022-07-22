TRENTO. The mint has always been present in forests of the Trentino but in recent years its presence has increased, and so have the related diseases. There are mainly two infections transmitted by these insects, which sting humans and animals to feed on their blood.

The epidemiological alarm was triggered at the beginning of the summer season: as regards tick-borne viral encephalitis, or Tbe, from 2000 to 2020 there were 204 cases, with an annual average of 9.7 infections, but in 2020 alone they were 32 cases registered. In June of this year, ten cases had already been reported. Lyme disease is present in 16% of ticks and from 2000 to 2020 there were 372 known cases with an average of 17 cases per year; in the last 5 years the average has risen to 41.

Prevention is therefore essential: in Trentino, vaccination against tick-borne encephalitis is free and available, and it goes booked through Cup. You can try to avoid getting stung by walking on open paths, avoiding tall grass, covering yourself with light-colored clothing, and using Deet-based repellents. After each excursion, a thorough check is required, checking the whole body.

It is the period of ticks: here's how to defend yourself and avoid them In late spring and summer there is usually the peak of the presence of ticks in our woods, up to about 1,200 meters above sea level. Ticks can transmit serious diseases: to fight them, the best weapon is to prevent bites. That's how.

In the unfortunate case a tick is discovered attached to the skin, it must not be crushed at all, to prevent the gastric contents of the animal from entering the bloodstream. Instead, it must be removed with extreme delicacy: in the pharmacy there are special tools. At that point, he recommends the Healthcare company, the area of ​​the sting must be disinfected and checked for a month: if red spots, fever or joint pain appear, you must contact your doctor immediately.

“The Tbe – explains theAbs – it is initially a flu-like disease although it can sometimes develop into a more severe form, such as meningitis or encephalitis. In some cases it can leave permanent damage to the nervous system. Cases of Tbe proper, that is with neurological symptoms, generally represent 25% of infections that are largely asymptomatic or cause a form called “febrile headache”, without progression of symptoms to the nervous system “.