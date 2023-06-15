Ticks, new alarm in Italy: what risks are we running and where are they?

The heat is back and the ticks are back too: the alarm has already gone off in northern Italy. How do we protect ourselves from their bite?

With the pros of the summer and the heat also come its cons. It is the case of ticks, a species of insect whose bite can be very dangerous for humans. In 2023 they have already been registered three cases of tick-borne encephalitisall in the province of Belluno. Encephalitis is not the only serious disease that a tick bite can cause. Let’s see together how we can protect ourselves during the season so as to avoid unpleasant consequences.

The tick is an insect belonging to the arachnid family, such as spiders or scorpions. Its bite is not lethal, but highly dangerous to human health. The insect’s saliva acts as an anaesthetizer, which is why we may not even immediately notice that we have been bitten and this increases the risk: the more the insect remains attached to the body, the greater the possibility of ccontract an infection. The most widespread is TBE, tick-borne encephalitis, of which three cases have already been detected in the Aosta Valley. The fear is that cases could increase during the summer months, even reaching 3 or 4 a day.

Tick ​​alarm in Italy: how to protect yourself in the summer

Their natural habitat are humid areas and with high temperatures, for this reason they are certainly more active during the summer months, but there are also wood ticks, which proliferate in humid and cold climates. Whatever the particular species of tick, its bite remains very dangerous for living beings that receive one. We know how animals (especially dogs) are susceptible to tick bites, but humans are certainly not immune. Ticks can transmit very dangerous infections for humans such as Lyme disease, tularemia, viral encephalitis.

To stay safe on summer picnics and nature walks, the most effective method of keeping ticks at bay is to use a insect and tick repellent, but that’s not the only precaution to take. We can wear light clothesso as to easily identify a possible mint, and covering – no shorts and flip flops then. Do not enter the tall grass and do not rub the grass at the edge of the paths. For added security, once you get home check your body carefully to make sure you don’t have ticks on you. Remember that this is painless and you may not realize you have been bitten.