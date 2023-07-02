Ticks: The Real Risks and How to Protect Yourself

Ticks: The Dangers and How to Protect Yourself

Ticks, tiny mites that feed on blood, have become a growing concern in recent years. These small creatures can transmit diseases and cause allergies, posing a threat to both humans and animals. While they are commonly found in wooded and humid regions between April and November, it is surprising to learn that one in three people are bitten by ticks in their own garden.

Ticks have eight legs and can measure between 3mm and 3cm when feeding on blood. They are known to cling onto mammals, including dogs, cats, cows, deer, and even humans. While it may be unsettling to encounter ticks, it is an opportunity for observation and understanding.

The real risks of ticks lie in the diseases they transmit through their bite. Borreliosis, also known as Lyme disease, and tick-borne meningoencephalitis are two of the most concerning diseases. Borreliosis usually heals on its own, but in some cases, it can progress into more serious stages. These stages may result in damage to the skin, nervous system, or even the heart. Timely diagnosis through a clinical examination and blood test is crucial for successful treatment with antibiotics. However, interpreting the serology of Lyme disease can be challenging, often requiring referral to a specialist.

Prevention is key when it comes to protecting oneself from ticks. Wearing light-colored clothing that covers the entire body can help reduce the chances of tick bites. Applying a tick repellent or wearing a tick repellent bracelet is also recommended. After spending time in wooded areas, carefully inspecting the body and regularly checking pets for ticks is essential. Additionally, using a picnic blanket can minimize direct contact with the ground, though it is not foolproof.

In the event of a tick bite, it is important not to panic. The bacteria transmitted by ticks have an incubation period of about 12 to 24 hours, with little to no risk within the first four hours. Promptly removing the tick is crucial. Using pliers, remove the tick by grasping it as close to the skin as possible and turning it anticlockwise. It is not advised to use your fingers or tweezers or apply any products before removal.

After removing the tick, disinfect the area with an alcohol-free product and monitor it in the following weeks. If redness appears and spreads throughout the body, it is necessary to consult a doctor. Early diagnosis and treatment are key to preventing complications from tick-borne diseases.

In conclusion, ticks can pose serious risks to human health. Being aware of their presence and taking preventive measures can significantly reduce the chances of encountering ticks and contracting tick-borne diseases. Stay vigilant and protect yourself and your loved ones from these tiny but potentially dangerous creatures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

