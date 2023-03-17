Affects up to 20 out of 100 children Tics in children are diverse. With vocal tics, people make noises over and over again—sniffling, grunting, clearing their throat, or repeating words. Other children have movement tics and shrug, blink, grimace, or twist their bodies. The problem affects many: Up to 20 out of 100 children show at least one such tic in the course of their development. A team of researchers from Australian universities has evaluated evidence-based studies on the subject and made recommendations for parents and therapists in the British Medical Journal veröffent­licht.

Improvement mostly without medication Conclusion of the researchers: There are a number of practical strategies to help the children. Medications are only an option for severe cases. It is also a relief to know that tics often go away on their own after a few weeks or months. The symptoms usually do not last longer than a year. But you can return. The older the children get, the less common the tics become. After puberty, they only occur in half of those affected. In adulthood, about 5 percent still suffer from it. What Parents Can Do Wait: Tics often go away after a few weeks.

Accept the tic and pay no attention to it.

Don’t ask the child to stop the tic – it’s almost impossible for him to do that.

Inform teachers, classmates and playmates.

Practice with the child how to explain their tic to others.

Avoid triggers like stress, anxiety, boredom.

Schedule breaks with exercise.

Cultivate relaxing activities like listening to music, yoga.

Boost self-confidence with hobbies like sport.

If tics cause problems, cognitive behavioral therapy, for example, can help. See also "Sonic Colorful Colors Ultimate Edition" introduces the "Starlight Carnival" and "Palnawis" levels! -Technology News-Sina News Center

Genetic predisposition a possible cause Tics often appear for the first time between the ages of six and seven – involuntarily and for no apparent reason. The causes are still being researched. Disturbances in certain processes in the brain are discussed. A genetic predisposition is believed to be a contributing factor, write Specialists from the portal neurologists-and-psychiatrists-on-the-network-org. Tics could also be the result of infectious diseases. For certain symptoms, some parents and doctors mistakenly suspect other triggers, for example eye problems with constant blinking, an allergy or a chronic runny nose with incessant sniffling.





Tics cannot be suppressed in the long run In the long run, the children cannot influence the urge to make certain movements or sounds with their will, even if they sometimes manage to do so for a while. For example, some sufferers suppress their tic during school lessons, which, however, increases the inner tension. Stress, anxiety, worry, lack of sleep, or fatigue can make tics worse. They typically decrease when the child is relaxed, focused, or distracted—like playing a sport or playing an instrument. Tipp: Parents of affected children can ask the teachers for a suitable seat in the class and, if necessary, for additional time for class work. Teachers should keep an eye on possible bullying. A sponsor from the class can help to support the child in everyday school life.

Rely on psychotherapy when stressed If the tics are severe, last longer or bother the children, they should go to the pediatrician with their parents. The experts can recommend further therapies. Cognitive behavioral therapy and so-called habit reversal training have proven to be helpful. With both, the child learns to cope better with stressful situations. See also Hollow Knight Silk Song's new film is officially announced, it will be played within a year | Xbox press conference

Medication only for severe cases Drugs are only an option for children if non-drug therapies have not worked and the tics are very severe and long-lasting. One option would be neuroleptics, which are usually prescribed for psychosis, or alpha-2 agonists, which lower blood pressure and act on the central nervous system.