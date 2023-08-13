Tidying up and cleaning the house is good for your health: the many beneficial effects on our body

Often considered a tedious and tiring task, it may come as a surprise that cleaning your home promotes mental and physical well-being.

Doing household chores and keeping your home tidy, let’s face it, is not pleasant at all. In addition to being quite tiring, it must be said that such an activity requires a lot of time available, which – especially those who work outside the home – do not always have.

Despite this negative aspect, however, no one knows that cleaning and tidying up the house ‘hides’ real benefits for the body. According to a new American study, it would not only benefit the physique, but also the body.

What are the benefits of ordering and cleaning the house: few people imagine it

Often the value of physical activity is underestimated during the cleaning and tidying process of the home. Mopping floors, dusting furniture, vacuuming carpets and folding laundry all require body movements that can actually be considered a light but certainly effective type of exercise. This physical activity can help improve blood circulation, stimulate metabolism, and increase joint flexibility.

What are the benefits that the body benefits from if you clean the house

The environment in which one lives has a significant impact on mental health. A messy space can cause mental confusion and anxiety, while a clean and tidy home promotes calmness and relaxation. The cleansing process can have calming effects on the brain, almost acting as a form of active meditation. Furthermore, the feeling of achieving tangible goals, such as a clean house, can boost self-esteem and improve overall mood.

The act of cleaning and organizing can inspire you to adopt healthier habits in other aspects of life. Keeping a tidy home could encourage you to also maintain a more balanced diet and follow a regular exercise routine. When the environment around us reflects order and care, we are prompted to take care of ourselves in a similar way.

A clean environment also reduces exposure to allergens such as dust, dust mites and mold spores, which can trigger allergic reactions and respiratory problems. Additionally, regular cleaning can help reduce the spread of germs and bacteria, helping to prevent illness and infection.

A tidy environment can also improve concentration and productivity. A space without visual distractions or clutter can promote mental focus on important tasks, thus improving efficiency in work and study.

Tidying up and cleaning your home isn’t just a matter of aesthetics, it has a significant impact on your physical and mental health. From the benefits of light physical activity to the positive effect on mental health, from inspiring you to develop healthier habits to reducing your exposure to allergens, the benefits of maintaining a clean and tidy environment are many and tangible.

The benefits of cleaning and ordering at home confirmed by an American study

A recent study conducted by the University of Indiana in the United States has shed new light on the quantitative data demonstrating the importance of keeping the house clean and tidy. The results of this research not only confirm the intuitive benefits of cleansing, but also reveal surprising numerical data that highlight the positive impacts on physical and mental health.

What this American study found on the benefits of house cleaning

One of the most relevant findings of the study concerns the physical activity involved in household cleaning. Participants reported spending an average of 2.5 hours a week on cleaning tasks, such as dusting, vacuuming, and mopping floors. These activities, while considered light, have been shown to be equivalent to moderate exercise, with a average calorie burn of about 150 calories per hour.

The data reveals that these daily activities, when done regularly, can contribute significantly to increasing metabolism and promoting cardiovascular health. Indiana University has noted that, while underappreciated, this constant movement can have a major impact on overall fitness.

The numbers collected in the study also highlight a positive impact on mental health. About 75% of the participants reported an improvement in mood and a feeling of reduced stress after cleaning and organizing their home. In particular, 60% of the participants described the cleaning process as a form of “active mindfulness”, capable of calming the mind and relieving anxiety.

The numbers for home health are just as startling. Participants who took the time to clean regularly reported a significant reduction in allergic reactions. Allergens such as dust and dust mites were reduced by an average of 40% in well-cleaned homes. This has led to a 25% decrease in respiratory problems associated with allergies.

