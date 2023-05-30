Tie 2 old toothbrushes together and you will immediately be amazed at the end result

Try binding two old toothbrushes together and see the result. Below we will see what the final result will be like. Here’s what you need to do.

When your toothbrush is thrown away, find another purpose for it. Being an object that needs to be changed constantly, you could create something really useful. The toothbrush is the tool with which we brush our teeth and take care of oral hygiene. Doctor’s advice would like that they should be washed after every meal and at least 3 times in a day.

The toothbrush not only cleans the teeth but also the mouth and gums. The advantages of frequent use of this tool prevents tooth decay and other gum disorders. But be careful not to use the same toothbrush for too long. This needs to be changed regularly.

The right time to change a toothbrush is about 3 or 4 months. You’ll start to see the bristles warping and it’s time to change it. In any case, you can do it even earlier and we’ll give you some ideas below on how to reuse old toothbrushes that you’ve thrown away to give them a second life.

Old toothbrushes – creative ideas

As we said the toothbrush can be reused in a second purpose once it is replaced. All it takes is a little creativity to create original objects that will amaze you without a doubt. Below we are going to see some ideas that will surprise you and you will only be able to make it yourself.

Take the two brushes and remove all the hairs that are on the base. Once both are removed take some toilet paper and some rubber bands. Tear off a piece of toilet paper and fold it first horizontally and then vertically. Now place the toilet paper in the middle of the two toothbrushes and secure them with rubber bands.

You will have obtained a small pliers that can come in handy in several ways. For example, you can use it to take dried fruit with shell and help you clean it, such as pumpkin seeds or peanuts. But the ways to use an old toothbrush don’t stop there. Other uses below.

More ways to use your toothbrush

There are also other ways to use the toothbrush and they are varied. First it can be used for some cleaning. For example, thanks to an old toothbrush you can go and remove dirt from the tile joints. Make a paste with baking soda or hydrogen peroxide and then scrub.

Another way to use the toothbrush is to clean in hidden spots where it is usually difficult to reach. You just have to heat it with a lighter just below the head to make it soft and turn it. At this point you can use it to clean tall glasses or to clean the edge of the toilet.

But still with an old toothbrush you can remove dirt from the comb. The hair comb is a nest of dust and dirt over time and for this to remove those ugly black spots the toothbrush is perfect. Just scrub under running water to fix it.