Tie up zucchini and grow vegetables to save space

Have you ever heard of the so-called climbing zucchini and now you are wondering how zucchini actually grows? Well, there is no such thing as a climbing or climbing zucchini variety, although some are labeled as such. If you’re feeling disappointed because you were planning to grow your plants vertically, rest assured: all zucchini varieties are suitable for vertical cultivation. Not only that, it even comes with some benefits. Today we would like to explain why it is worth it and how exactly you tie up zucchini.

Tie up zucchini: That’s why it’s worth it

Quite apart from just looking cool, vertical growing has a number of advantages. So if you’re not sure yet, we might convince you with the following reasons:

You save space . It’s no secret that zucchini plants, like squash plants, take up quite a bit of space on the ground (one to two square meters per plant) and the number of plants is limited accordingly. If you use the height instead, you can plant more zucchini plants in the same area. So this is also perfect for small gardens or even on the balcony.

. It’s no secret that zucchini plants, like squash plants, take up quite a bit of space on the ground (one to two square meters per plant) and the number of plants is limited accordingly. If you use the height instead, you can plant more zucchini plants in the same area. So this is also perfect for small gardens or even on the balcony. The risk of diseases is reduced , especially for fungal diseases that love moisture and warmth. If the plants grow upwards, they enjoy much better ventilation, so that damp heat does not accumulate under the foliage.

, especially for fungal diseases that love moisture and warmth. If the plants grow upwards, they enjoy much better ventilation, so that damp heat does not accumulate under the foliage. Stronger growth because of the better lighting. Because the plant grows upwards, it gets plenty of sunlight from all sides and can grow more luxuriantly.

because of the better lighting. Because the plant grows upwards, it gets plenty of sunlight from all sides and can grow more luxuriantly. The zucchini flowers are better fertilized. On the ground, it is often the case that some of the flowers do not even come to the surface, so that insects cannot reach them for pollination. If you tie zucchini up, this is not the case, because the flowers are more visible and bees and Co. are guaranteed to take advantage of this.

Growing vertically – you should pay attention to this

In order for the whole thing to work really well, you not only have to offer the plants the right location, but also give them stability, because these fast-growing plants can become quite heavy.

For pot cultivation, this means a sufficiently large container and a stable support.

Zucchini also need a climbing aid in the garden bed.

The plants are solitary in the bucket. In the bed, these should have a planting distance of 80 cm from each other.

If you would like to know what are the best planting partners for zucchini, take a look here.

What should the climbing aid look like for the climbing zucchini?

Are there special scaffolds that one must use? In principle, as with tomatoes, a simple stick is sufficient. It doesn’t matter whether it’s made of metal or wood. It should only be stable and accordingly a little thicker (approx. 2 cm). A height of one and a half meters should be sufficient. Also make sure that you plant it deep enough in the ground so that it will not be knocked over in strong winds.

Wire mesh, wooden trellis, and rope are also suitable options.

You then have to guide the zucchini plant upwards by tying it up with string at intervals. Don’t tie them too tightly around the post and stem, as the latter can still get a little thick and then become constricted.

This is how you proceed if you want to tie up zucchini

It is advisable to put the supports in this soil before planting. Since these should be as close as possible to the main shoot, the risk of damaging the roots would be higher. So it’s best to start with that first. If you want to grow zucchini to save space, then proceed as follows:

Initially, if the young plant is still too small, it can initially remain on the ground. Once it has grown long enough to be tied down for the first time, start by removing a few of the bottom leaves. Orientate yourself on the fruit setting/blossoms: Everything that grows under the first fruit can go. Cut these side shoots and leaf stalks as close to the main shoot as possible, leaving no stubs. This reduction in leaves has the advantage that the plant can then put more energy into the upper parts of the plant and thus also into fruit development, instead of into the unnecessary lower leaves.

Then always tie the plant at a distance of 10 to 30 centimeters to give it sufficient support. In terms of time, that means you’ll need to re-tie about once a week or every two weeks.

Harvest the zucchini fruits regularly (just before they are ripe) as this will stimulate the formation of new fruits. Whenever you harvest fruit, you can remove the leaves that are between the harvested and unharvested ones and tie the stalk up again.

If you cultivate zucchini in the raised bed, proceed in the same way.

Avoid these planting partners when planting zucchini.