Tiger mosquito is spreading! There is “only a narrow time window left” for elimination

So far, it has only been detected in Germany in isolated cases, but for how long? In view of the threatening spread of the Asian tiger mosquito, the State Office for Health and Social Affairs in Berlin is urging decisive action. “There is only a narrow time window in Berlin for the elimination of the known tiger mosquito populations,” said Daniel Sagebiel from the State Office for Health and Social Affairs (Lageso) the “Tagesspiegel” on Wednesday. According to him, in the next few years the mosquitoes could have spread so much that dangerous infections with tropical diseases would threaten.

Dangerous infections threaten in the next few years

As early as February, the Senate Health Administration and the districts were comprehensively informed about the impending danger, Sagebiel told the newspaper. “We suggested combating the tiger mosquito in the same way that is being successfully done elsewhere – for example in Baden-Württemberg or Rhineland-Palatinate.” This also includes eliminating potential breeding grounds in affected areas and, in certain cases, using a biological larvicide, a remedy that kills the mosquito larvae. “Unfortunately, many district offices do not find it necessary to use larvicides or even to make them available,” said the epidemiologist, who is in charge of surveillance of infectious diseases and environmental health protection.

So far, tiger mosquitoes have been found in Berlin in the Treptow-Köpenick and Neukölln districts, as Lageso explained on Wednesday when asked by the dpa. Specifically, it is about several allotment gardens. Another tiger mosquito find in Berlin came from the Mosquito Atlas project in 2017, but no further information was available despite inquiries. Private individuals can send in mosquitoes they have caught to the mosquito atlas, and nationwide data on their occurrence is collected there

Tiger mosquito transmits numerous diseases

In more southern regions, the tiger mosquito regularly transmits viruses that can cause tropical diseases such as dengue, West Nile, chikungunya and Zika fever. These mosquitoes have a distinctive black and white striped pattern all over their body and are smaller than native mosquitoes. The Lageso writes in a flyer about the risk in this country: “Due to the currently low probability of transmission of pathogens, there is no reason for concern if the tiger mosquito bites in Germany.” would notice tiger mosquitoes in their environment, it was said from the Lageso. So far, the authority has advised eliminating possible breeding waters – for example uncovered containers in the garden where water can collect.

When asked, Lageso explained that the coordination between the Berlin authorities was about defining a cross-district strategy for dealing with mosquitoes that could transmit infectious diseases. “This includes both short- and medium-term control and monitoring in the allotment gardens in Treptow-Köpenick and Neukölln, as well as a long-term strategy in the event of further finds.” It should therefore also be about “bundling expertise and resources at state level”. , in order to effectively implement the management with the districts.

It’s not just about the tiger mosquito. The topic is also dealing with the West Nile virus in native mosquitoes in Berlin, said Lageso. “Here it has already been proven that the virus has overwintered in the native mosquito population, so that the spread and thus all preventive measures cannot be limited to individual districts or areas. Here a cross-district concept is needed for further action.”

More and more cases all over Germany

The tiger mosquito does not only appear in Berlin. Bavaria also recently reported evidence. As the Würzburg district office announced on Wednesday, there are two female tiger mosquitoes and a collection of tiger mosquito eggs.

And in Hamburg scientists even want to catch exotic mosquitoes. The municipal Institute for Hygiene and Environment and the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine announced on Monday that traps were set up at four strategic points at the beginning of August. The scientists want to recognize early on whether the Asian tiger mosquito is spreading along the Elbe so that countermeasures can be taken in good time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

