TikTok, clash open in Montana after the ban

A group of American tiktokers has sued Montana against the ban on the platform, just signed by Republican governor Greg Gianforte. The Wall Street Journal reports it. Samantha Alario, Heather DiRocco, Alice Held, Carly Ann Goddard and Dale Scout have sued the state attorney general, Austin Knudsen, arguing that the ban is unconstitutional and violates the first amendment: the one that guarantees freedom of thought, speech and press.

In Montana, you can buy a gun with no background check, carry a gun without a permit, and continue to own one even after committing a violent act. But from January 1, 2025 it will be forbidden to download TikTok. This is the first US state to ban the hugely popular Chinese app with a law that could pave the way for a national ban in the United States and further exacerbate relations between Washington and Beijing.

“We banned TikTok to protect the personal and private data of Montana citizens from the Communist Party of China,” Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte announced on Twitter shortly after signing the bill. The ban provides that from next year all app stores will block the download of Tiktok, under penalty of a $10,000 fine for each day that the platform is active. A drastic ban destined to encounter various legal obstacles before it can become effective, first of all the accusation of violating the first amendment of the American Constitution, the one that guarantees freedom of thought and speech.

“The governor has approved a measure that violates the rights of Montana citizens by illegally banning TikTok, a platform that offers benefits to hundreds of thousands of people across the state,” thundered a spokesman for the social network owned by the Chinese giant ByteDance . “We want to reassure them that they can continue to use TikTok to express themselves, earn a living and connect with their communities and that we will work to defend the rights of our users inside and outside the state,” she assured. The battle between the app, which has over 150 million users in the United States, and Washington has been going on for months now.

From the CIA to the FBI, all US intelligence agencies are convinced that TikTok represents a risk to national security and the White House has clearly stated that it fears that Beijing could exploit the platform to access not only the data of private citizens but also of American institutions. For this reason, last January Joe Biden signed a law that prohibits its use in the US Congress and on all the devices of American civil servants. A measure also adopted by the European Commission and Council.

The main supporters of a national ban are Republican senators and deputies who, in his only hearing on Capitol Hill last March, put the CEO, Shou Chew, under pressure, accusing TikTok of being a weapon in the hands of Beijing. The app is not available in China and the company has set up its headquarters in Los Angeles and Singapore. To the attacks by American politicians are added those of experts on the risks that an algorithm as sophisticated as that of the platform could have on the mental health of children and young people. Tiktok is like a “digital fentanyl”, critics of the app argue, referring to the insidious drug that kills thousands of people in the United States every year.

