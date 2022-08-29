Listen to the audio version of the article

The first to announce the entry on TikTok was Carlo Calenda then over the weekend also Silvio Berlusconi joined. We knew that politicians loved social media, but never as in these elections has the race for Generation Z become so massive and in some ways broken up. The platform on which short videos are published, generally small choreographies and beauty or culinary tips, much followed by the very young, is crowding in these days of the election campaign of political leaders, even unexpected and unexpected at least from the personal point of view. Someone will remember when Antonio di Pietro landed on Second Life fifteen years ago. Here, it seems to be back to those times.

Why TikTok?

The rules of engagement have changed: as the Secretary of Actions had suggested in his first post, he immediately put his hands forward: «One: I don’t know how to dance, I look like a drunk bear. Two: I can’t give make-up advice because I have a stomach and I’m ugly ». However, the sympathetic warning did not spare him criticism for an operation that is clearly electoral. More classic, however, is the entry of the 85-year-old former premier who on Saturday during an electoral appointment in Ceglie Messapica announced his debut on TikTok by telephone with contents dedicated to this particular means of communication. Adding: «The future of information passing through the network is already around us. This is why I decided to make social media a privileged channel to communicate with millions of Italians ».

The electoral Roi of Generation Z

Curiously, the “electoral Roi” that is the return on investment to use a financial term of the commitment of politicians on social media is still to be demonstrated. While it is true that in the last elections of 2018 less than 55% of under-35s went to vote, in this round – in which an even higher abstention rate is expected – the vote of young people risks being even less influential. Yet, the choice of a part of the policy seems to not give up influencing the places of the influencers. Not only by fueling the debate as in the case of Letta and Meloni’s back-and-forth on Twitter, but also by discussing long-distance abortion with social giants such as Chiara Ferragni. or by launching appeals on the gas via Instagram. On TikTok, on the other hand, in addition to some contextual embarrassments, it is not clear how to be heard. As Calenda himself explained, it’s like going to a rock concert that has already started and hoping that they’ll listen to you talking about something else. However, TikTok’s numbers are too important to ignore.

TikTok numbers

TikTok currently has 1 billion users, an increase of 45% compared to 2020. The Italians who downloaded the app in 2021 were 5.4 million. As emerges from a research by the Pew Research Center in seven years the social network owned by the Chinese ByteDance, has climbed the ranks becoming the “enemy” to beat for competition. Exactly as happened in the past with Facebook.

The anti-fake news features

In order not to be overwhelmed by the controversy over fake news and disinformation that have hit (and sunk) Mark Zuckerberg TikTok has activated an in-app Election Center, a space that aims to help those who interact with electoral content to draw on sources and information considered reliable, “for example, information on voting methods provided by institutional sources”. “Starting from the next few days – explains a note from the company – specific labels will also be applied to the contents identified as relating to the 2022 political elections in Italy, as well as to those proposed by accounts belonging to politicians and parties. Users, by clicking on the labels , will have direct access to the Center where they will find information relating to the elections ”. In conjunction with the Italian electoral campaign, TikTok recalls that “it applies a policy that does not allow paid political announcements while the Community Guidelines prohibit content that presents electoral misinformation, abuse, hateful behavior and violent extremism”. platform, “through a combination of human moderators and technologies as well as collaboration with accredited fact-checking organizations, including Facta.News in Italy and many others globally”.