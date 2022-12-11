Only a month ago it seemed that for Emmanuel the hopes of living were minimal. But the care and love of his human friend are pulling him out of the nightmare of bird flu. The protagonist of this story that seems to have a happy ending is an emu, who has become a star on TikTok thanks to his great personality and the funny impromptu entr’actes with Taylor Blake, the girl who takes care of him and other animals at Knuckle Bump Farms.

The nightmare began at the end of October when the avian flu virus made a massacre on the farm located in Florida: as many as 50 birds including ducks, geese and black swans. Only Emmanuel and the swan Rico survived. But the emu started to get worse and worse until he couldn’t stand up and couldn’t feed himself. It seemed that he too had caught the virus and instead it was not like this: two tests, carried out in two different analysis centers, gave negative results.





But then why did Emmanuel start to feel so bad? The answer seems to be the stress of the situation: “We believe that all of this comes from stress. Emus are very susceptible to stress. death,” says farmer Blake.

But now the situation seems to be much better as reported by the woman in the latest updates posted on social media, where she has constantly informed her fans of her state of health: Emmanuel seems increasingly fit.

