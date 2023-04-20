TikTok, the sandwiches “with crumb or without”, Steven Basalari’s bet

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

She is the mother of Donato De Caprio, the TikTok butcher with over 3 million followers, the woman killed yesterday, April 18, in her home in Pianura, a neighborhood in…

She is the mother of Donato DeCapriothe butcher of TikTok from over 3 million followers, the woman killed yesterday, April 18, in her home in Plainsneighborhood in the western suburbs of Napoli. A bloody murder that of Giant Rose (this is the name of the victim), whose details are still to be clarified, for which a neighbor, the 47-year-old, was arrested Stephanie Russolillo. According to the De Caprio family lawyer, Hillary Sedu, the alleged killer may have acted to rob the old woman: “We do not exclude that she acted with the complicity of someone, and we also believe that the suspect went up to the victim’s house to carry out a theft, thinking that poor Rosa kept the fruits of her son’s success”.

Stefania Russolillo, the neighbor who killed the mother of the tiktoker Donato. The (partial) confession: “she spied on me and also stole my mail”

Who is Donato DeCaprio

Donato De Caprio has been the most famous butcher in Italy for about a year: on TikTok he boasts more than that 3 million followers and a few months ago he opened his own shop at dry pinein the heart of Naples, which quickly became a destination for tourists from all over Italy.

An overwhelming success, however, born from a refusal: what was opposed to him by the delicatessen in which he worked, which prevented him from resuming and publishing his ultra-stuffed sandwiches on social networks, made delicious by the specialties of Neapolitan cuisine, from Agerola provola to aubergines mushrooms, from buffalo stracciatella from Campania to Sannita caciocavallo. Packaged and presented with all Neapolitan humor.

Steven Basalari and the opening of “With crumb or without”

Donato thus decided to quit his job. Then came the entrepreneur Steven Basalari – nightclub owner”Number One” of Brescia – who, after noticing the videos of the 44-year-old on social media, decided to invest in him, helping him to open his own delicatessen. «With crumb or without?», Donato’s catchphrase and name of the club, soon became a recognized brand, capable of attracting likes and reviews from all over the world, even from those you least expect.

Only a few days ago, the latest VIP follower, the American supermodel, joined Bella Hadid who gave his like to the latest gastronomic creation of the good Donato who from loaf to loaf (the characteristic bread with an elongated shape) has climbed the peaks of popularity. In his thank you post, Donato dedicated to her a sandwich with smoked provola from Vico Equense, friarielli (a characteristic Neapolitan vegetable of the broccoli family, ed) and Giovanniello’s culatta accompanied by an invitation to the beautiful model to join him in Naples for enjoy one of his sandwiches live. All this happened just a few days ago. Yesterday, the incredible epilogue.

Read the full article

on The Messenger