On TikTok there is a dangerous function that could be enormously harmful to the health of those who use it. The alarm was raised by some users, and the news is already going around the world

TikTok, the Chinese social network owned by ByteDance, is continuing to break records in terms of numbers. More and more users are using the platform, both to create content and to follow their favorite creators. With its intuitive interface and the ability to share seconds-long videos, TikTok has captured the attention of a large global audience, especially among young people. TikTok has surpassed one billion monthly active users, positioning itself as one of the most used social networks in the world.

Among the reasons for the success of TikTok there are certainly filters, increasingly articulated and easy to use. Filters allow you to transform a simple video into more captivating content, making it more pleasant to look at. There are filters to add special effects, filters to change skin tone, filters to add glasses, hats and other accessories.

TikTok, watch out for this health-threatening filter

But there is one filter on TikTok which is becoming increasingly popular, but which also represents a serious danger to mental health of users. It’s about the filter for beauty, which completely changes the connotations of the person. Not only making the skin smoother, but also putting make-up on it. According to one user, the damage to self-esteem can be enormous. In fact, a user can get used to seeing himself as with the filter, only to discover that without it he is anything but.

The beauty filter has sparked a heated debate on the platform, with many users speaking out against the use of filters that can distort reality and create unrealistic expectations about one’s physical appearance. Some users said they were pressured to use these filters, both from friends and followers. Still others have stated that they have experienced online bullying because of their appearance as a result of using these filters.

TikTok has stated that health and well-being of its users are a top priority and it is constantly working to improve the platform and make the experience safer and more positive for everyone. The company also encouraged users to use the platform responsibly and not to pressure other users to use filters or other video editing tools.

In general, it is important to remember that social networks, and especially TikTok, I’m not reality. The images we see on social networks are often filtered, retouched and manipulated. It is important that users are aware of this and do not create unrealistic expectations about it to your physical appearance or to your life.

