Til Schweiger makes alcohol problems public – that’s what an addiction doctor says about it

For the first time in months, Til Schweiger has commented in detail on allegations surrounding the working atmosphere during the filming of the “Manta Manta” film. The 59-year-old also made alcohol problems public.

“There was a situation where I wasn’t myself because of my drinking. But at that moment I didn’t want to believe it. “I was convinced that I could shoot,” he said in the “Stern” interview.

Relatives and friends have also repeatedly expressed concerns about his alcohol consumption over the years. He would have put off this topic. Then it gradually increased and there was a loss of control. Afterwards he was “always incredibly ashamed”.

This is what an addiction doctor says about Till Schweiger’s alcohol problems

What does an addiction doctor say about Schweiger’s alcohol problems? “How late he makes his illness public shows once again how stigmatized this topic still is,” says Moritz Wigand, chief physician for psychiatry and psychosomatics at the Schön Kliniken Rendsburg and Eckernförde, in an interview with FOCUS online. “It is associated with a lot of shame, and for this reason many of those affected only seek help very late.”

Wigand sees “a continuum” between alcohol consumption that is still acceptable, already harmful and ultimately addictive. And he warns: “The boundaries to addiction are fluid.” As with other mental illnesses, such as depression, there is no clear separation between healthy and sick people. “This finding can perhaps help to reduce the stigma to some extent.”

No remote diagnosis of Schweiger – these are the six general diagnostic criteria

Wigand does not want to make a remote diagnosis of the Schweiger case. “This is a kind of code of conduct among psychiatrists: no remote diagnoses of people in public life,” he emphasizes.

Nevertheless, there are of course so-called Diagnostic criteria for alcohol dependence or addiction :

Craving : Strong desire or compulsion to consume alcohol.

Loss of control regarding the start, amount and termination of alcohol consumption.

Physical withdrawal symptom when you stop drinking, such as tremors, sweating, restlessness and increased heart rate.

Tolerance development : More and more alcohol is needed to get the same (intoxicating) effect.

Neglecting other interests or hobbies as everything is designed around alcohol consumption.

Continued consumption despite clear harmful consequences , including physical, psychological or social, e.g. B. Cirrhosis of the liver, heart disease, loss of friends, etc.

The expert warns: “Physical withdrawal symptoms can sometimes have life-threatening consequences.” Accordingly, those affected, for example with palm sweating, tremors or inner restlessness, should always seek medical attention during withdrawal. “Otherwise there is a risk of brain damage, epileptic seizures or delirium, a potentially life-threatening state of confusion in which those affected do not know where they are. Hallucinations can also occur.”

Successful treatment can be roughly divided into four phases

Schweiger says he has been seeing a psychiatrist for six months. “That’s spot on,” says Wigand. He could assess Schweiger’s condition and advise on further treatment.

According to the expert, treatment for alcohol addiction is roughly divided into four phases:

1. Motivationsphase: You first have to be motivated yourself or be motivated to stop drinking alcohol. The family doctor can be the first point of contact here. “He can check blood values, do an ultrasound of the liver and detect early warning signs. Some family doctors are also trained in motivational interviewing.”

2. Detoxification phase: This is the actual withdrawal. “If you go to a clinic with a doctor, you will receive medication to combat the withdrawal symptoms, but also vitamin B1, which has a prophylactic effect against serious brain damage,” explains the expert. Individual and group therapies are also offered in some cases to treat possible other mental illnesses.

Important: “Pure detoxification is usually not enough,” says Wigand. The relapse rate here is 85 percent. The two coming phases are therefore equally crucial:

3. Weaning phase: Subsequent rehabilitation for several weeks (“long-term rehabilitative therapy”). The costs are usually covered by the pension insurance.

4. Aftercare phase: Those affected can meet regularly in self-help groups or addiction counseling centers, exchange ideas and, if necessary, find support.

Abstinent forever? “There is the model of controlled drinking”

Schweiger said in an interview with “Bild” that his psychiatrist was “full of confidence” that he would find self-determination and maintain “healthy levels”. “Specifically, this means: After two glasses it’s over. If after the second glass of white wine I want a third, I reward myself with something else. With gummy bears or vanilla ice cream. I am alright. I can cope very well without the intoxication.”

When I asked the expert whether something like this made sense, he said: “There is a model of controlled or reduced drinking. However, we know from clinical practice that the long-term prognosis is better if those affected strive for abstinence. Because loss of control is also a criterion for dependency.” However, there are certainly people who manage to do this with controlled drinking.

