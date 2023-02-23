Home Health Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci are together according to Paris Match
Paris Match has published a photo of the director and the actress walking together in the streets of Paris

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci are a couple according to Paris Match. The director and the actress were photographed together, walking the streets of Paris and for the French magazine they are together. They briefly crossed paths on the steps of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes in 2006, but it wasn’t until 16 years later, backstage at another festival, that the two would grow closer. She had been single since she broke up with artist Nicolas Lefebvre in 2019. As of 2014, he was separated from the mother of his children, Helena Bonham Carter.

For the past four months, the 64-year-old American and the 58-year-old Italian have reportedly been dating away from the public eye, before their romance was revealed. The love story began when they met in France last October at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon.

