Economy by Cristina Casadei Final rush during the night of the negotiations between the company and the unions to find an agreement on isopension in line with the plan presented last July during the Capital market day

During the night, the agreement between the telecommunications unions (Slc Cgil, Fistel Cisl and Uilcom Uil) was signed with Tim for a maximum number of 2,000 voluntary exits in isopenion in 2023. This tool can be used up to a maximum of 6 years to men and 7 years for women; up to 4 and a half years, according to what is learned, for technicians and designers.

Isopension is a tool in which the company has some experience, having already used it in more than one agreement with unions to rationalize the workforce by seeing people retire earlier.

«Today, Uilcom Uil has once again responsibly signed this agreement in Tim but the time has now come – declares Luciano Savant Levra, national secretary of Uilcom Uil – that the many problems of the sector be tackled as a whole by urgently opening an institutional table involving the Competent ministries, i.e. Mimit and Labour. The individual tables, activated at the companies, to stem the various crises in progress are no longer able to solve a problem that is now systemic”.

“We are satisfied that we can continue to manage Tim’s very complicated situation with non-traumatic tools. We record – comments Riccardo Saccone, national secretary of the Slc Cgil – for the first time the company’s declaration about the impossibility of being able to guarantee the continuation of this approach for the future. We can only agree about the seriousness of the situation, both in the company and in the entire sector, while continuing to disagree totally on the solution”. The stew, adds the trade unionist, «is certainly not the way to restore momentum and save employment. It is urgent to mobilize the sector against an unacceptable drift”.

The tools used

Even in recent rounds, Tim’s exits have always taken place using tools that guarantee voluntariness and minimize the social impact. One is the isopension, the other the expansion contract, combined with training and generational turnover, with the hiring of young people. The company disclosed two different deals last year. One envisaged 1,200 exits with voluntary early retirements of people who could leave by age. The other involved an expansion contract for 2,200 people.

The two thousand exits that are being discussed in these hours are a new chapter and will take place in 2023. This is the grounding of the plan presented during the last Capital Market day which, year by year, provides for a rationalization of personnel in the various company areas.

How the isopension works

The choice of the instrument of isopension on the one hand is configured as onerous for society, but on the other it blinds those who go out, being one of the “safest” ways out. It is no coincidence that the latest plans have had a very fast and high adhesion. The details of the next plan which envisages 2,000 exits are the subject of negotiations currently underway between the company and the unions. The isopension contract is the exodus instrument introduced by art. 4 of law 92/2012, better known as the Fornero law, which allows the worker to retire up to 7 years in advance. It is a tool that can be used until 30 November 2026 for a maximum duration of 7 years, but which is used very sparingly by organizations due to the very high cost, as the burden is borne entirely by the company exodus and a surety is provided to INPS which protects workers from any cases of exodus. During the isopensione, the worker receives an allowance in lieu of the pension as well as the related related contribution until the minimum and personal requirements for the right to the nearest retirement benefit, old-age or early, are met. In the latter case, women would have a year’s advantage, given that they meet the requirements with one year less contributions, at 41 years and 10 months, against 42 years and 10 months for men.

