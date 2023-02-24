news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 24 – Tim’s board of directors has examined the offer from Kkr, it is “appreciated but needs improvement” it said in a note. The board of directors resolved to “make available to Kkr – not exclusively – some specific information elements and to request the further information necessary to fully understand the assumptions and economics of the proposal” this, he explains “with the aim of receiving improved offer, as a result of the aforementioned exchanges of information and by the deadline of 31 March 2023”. (HANDLE).

