Till Roenneberg is a professor at the Institute for Medical Psychology at the Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich. © private

The time change is not a time change and winter time is not winter time. What happens twice a year is a time zone change. And there are even more misunderstandings, as the chronobiologist Till Roenneberg explains in an interview with test.de.

Winter time, summer time, time change – does that confuse a lot?

Yes. First of all, there is no time change! There isn’t even a light switch! Because neither time nor light are changed, only the clocks. Strictly speaking, there is no summer time or winter time. At the end of October we get the stolen hour back. That’s all. We’re going back to normal.

What is the clock change doing to us?

Arbitrarily staggering social time is harmful! Because we are changing time zones and are thus moving our eastern border of the time zone one hour further east. If you live in Berlin, you suddenly live in St. Petersburg in the summer.

Does this have any health consequences?

Yes, that can have an impact. Acute consequences such as accidents or heart attacks are the least of the problems. The chronic consequences of the so-called summer time, such as metabolic diseases, are more significant. Studies that look at diseases in large numbers within time zones show that health and personal performance decrease when the time zone changes from the east to the west border.

What would the permanent switch to the so-called daylight saving time mean?

That would be a disaster! Then the eastern border of our time zone would be shifted all year round. A life against the internal clock threatens our health and quality of life. Statistically, we just live shorter lives. The chance of getting sick earlier is greater. We take away more light in the morning, which irritates our internal clocks, and give us more light in the evening.

But don’t most of them like the longer summer evenings?

That’s the big misunderstanding: it’s nice to have a lot of light in the evening, but it’s precisely the light that makes our inner clocks even later. If we give ourselves more evening light, that is exactly the wrong thing. Many get so out of step. Late types in particular have difficulties adapting. This collective decision to change the clocks interferes with the biological time system, inevitably increasing social jet lag for most and reducing sleep duration.

Do many people live against their internal clock?

Yes, a lot. Everyone who needs an alarm clock is living against their inner clock! And that’s more than 80 percent.

So we live in a society of overwork?

Germany has the greatest social jet lag in Europe. The English have completely different working hours. Germany, on the other hand, is going through brutal times. Here only a few can cope with the early start of school and work. Most people start the day tired.

What do you suggest?

Sleep must be given the same priority as diet and exercise.