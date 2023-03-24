Clock put forward, sleep turned off? : How to avoid the mini-jetlag after the time change at the weekend
The same procedure every year. The semi-annual time change was introduced in Germany in 1980 to save energy. One hour more daylight for people and production facilities should be gained. But what does this mean for our sleep patterns?
sleep researcher dr. Weeß explains how we can effectively adapt to the time change, what role relaxation methods play and how nutrition influences our sleep.
How does the changeover to daylight saving time affect our sleep patterns?
The time difference gives us a mini jet lag every time. The outer clock changes, the inner clock lags a few days behind for many people. The physical change is usually not a big burden for healthy people, but it can take between 2 and 10 days for individuals. Many people react to the unnatural turning of the clock with tiredness, listlessness, sleep disorders, headaches or even depressive moods.
However, when the clock is advanced an hour in spring, we are also being shifted a bit in the season. That means we fall back into winter mode for 3 weeks in the morning. It gets dark again in the morning and it takes a full three weeks before it gets light again at the same time. To make up for it, it stays light longer in the evenings. But that’s not all. We also have to get up an hour earlier and go to bed an hour earlier. As if we were flying east. Falling into the pillow earlier is more difficult and problems falling asleep combined with lack of sleep are the rule rather than the exception for many in the first few days.
The time change in spring is no small thing. She leaves traces. The physical strain, which is not insignificant for many, is not only reflected in sleep problems with increased consumption of sleeping pills, more visits to the doctor, but also in more hospital admissions with suspected heart attacks. The lack of sleep also takes its toll: on the Monday after the time change, the number of traffic accidents increases. Accidents involving wildlife are also on the increase because wildlife does not keep to the new schedule and crosses the roads at the wrong time. Farmers also complain about adjustment difficulties in dairy cows.
About the expert
Hans-Günter Weeß has been dealing with the topics of sleep and sleep disorders for more than 25 years. He is a board member of the German Society for Sleep Research and Sleep Medicine and head of the interdisciplinary sleep center at the Pfalzklinikum Klingenmünster. Weeß has written several books on the subject of sleep, among others “Sleep works wonders” and “The Sleepless Society”. He also has the online program “Fit through healthy sleep” developed.
Who is particularly affected by the time change?
Children, the elderly and people with insomnia are particularly affected. Many of my patients with insomnia “tremble” at the annual time change.
Owls (late risers) have fewer problems with the changeover in spring. You simply sleep through the longer period of darkness in the morning and are happy that it is light longer in the evening after work. The lark (early riser), on the other hand, has to struggle with the time change. After the long period of darkness in winter, she is thrown back three weeks in her quest for morning light and first gropes out of bed in the dark.
Which strategies help to get the body used to the time change quickly?
It is best to anticipate the time change in spring by a few days. If you start going to bed 10-15 minutes earlier every evening 4-5 days before the time change, you will have already gotten used to the new time by the weekend and can start the new working week full of energy and well rested after the time change. If you don’t have to be at school or at work at a certain time in the morning, you can also make the time change gradually afterwards.
What role do relaxation methods and evening rituals play in the changeover to daylight saving time?
If a gradual adjustment to daylight saving time isn’t possible, it can help to pay extra attention to your bedtime routine the first few nights after the time change. Relaxation is the royal road to sleep.
- Finish your day’s work on time.
- One hour before your scheduled bedtime, avoid all blue light sources that suppress melatonin, such as LED lights, LED screens, neon lights, and certain energy-saving light bulbs. Use dim lighting.
- Introduce a relaxing bedtime ritual. Imaginative journeys, listening to music, reading or a warm bath! Allowed is what is relaxing.
- Let go of the small and big worries of everyday life before going to bed. Inwardly call it a day. Don’t try to force yourself to sleep. There’s no better way to stay awake than trying to sleep.
The street café rule: mnemonic for the time change
Finally, a little tip: Every year in spring and autumn we ask ourselves: “Will the clock be put forward or backward?” You can remember it like this: In spring, the street cafés “advance” their chairs with the first rays of sunshine. and in the fall, when it gets colder, they “put the chairs back” again. The same applies to the time change.