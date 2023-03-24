The same procedure every year. The semi-annual time change was introduced in Germany in 1980 to save energy. One hour more daylight for people and production facilities should be gained. But what does this mean for our sleep patterns?

sleep researcher dr. Weeß explains how we can effectively adapt to the time change, what role relaxation methods play and how nutrition influences our sleep.

How does the changeover to daylight saving time affect our sleep patterns?

The time difference gives us a mini jet lag every time. The outer clock changes, the inner clock lags a few days behind for many people. The physical change is usually not a big burden for healthy people, but it can take between 2 and 10 days for individuals. Many people react to the unnatural turning of the clock with tiredness, listlessness, sleep disorders, headaches or even depressive moods.

However, when the clock is advanced an hour in spring, we are also being shifted a bit in the season. That means we fall back into winter mode for 3 weeks in the morning. It gets dark again in the morning and it takes a full three weeks before it gets light again at the same time. To make up for it, it stays light longer in the evenings. But that’s not all. We also have to get up an hour earlier and go to bed an hour earlier. As if we were flying east. Falling into the pillow earlier is more difficult and problems falling asleep combined with lack of sleep are the rule rather than the exception for many in the first few days.

The time change in spring is no small thing. She leaves traces. The physical strain, which is not insignificant for many, is not only reflected in sleep problems with increased consumption of sleeping pills, more visits to the doctor, but also in more hospital admissions with suspected heart attacks. The lack of sleep also takes its toll: on the Monday after the time change, the number of traffic accidents increases. Accidents involving wildlife are also on the increase because wildlife does not keep to the new schedule and crosses the roads at the wrong time. Farmers also complain about adjustment difficulties in dairy cows.