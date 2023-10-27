Time change: One in three people have difficulty coping with it

Health time change

Use the time gained positively

As of: 10:54 a.m. | Reading time: 3 minutes

On the night of Saturday to Sunday the clocks are set back from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m

At the weekend it’s that time again: the clocks are changed. And so the discussion begins again about how sensible the whole thing is. A survey shows that a third of people have difficulty coping with it. Which makes the transition easier.

On October 29th the clocks will go back one hour. For some people, the end of summer time means: It is suddenly dark when they come out of the office or the factory floor.

The shift has an impact on our biorhythm – fatigue, depressive moods, lack of concentration, irritability or even loss of appetite can be the consequences, according to the Institute for Applied Industrial Science (ifaa).

A representative Forsa survey commissioned by DAK-Gesundheit showed that a third of all Germans had physical or psychological problems after the change, the health insurance company said.

This is the highest value in ten years. 82 percent of those affected said they felt tired and weak. 68 percent of them reported suffering from sleep problems and 44 percent had difficulty concentrating.

Basically, women suffer more from the consequences at 39 percent than men at 26 percent. A total of 1,004 people were surveyed for the study between September 26th and 28th.

These symptoms usually disappear on their own after a few days as the body adapts to the change. But what is the best way to manage the time until then?

It depends on the attitude. “Instead of getting annoyed about the time change, it can be helpful to ask yourself how the hour you have gained can be used positively for yourself,” advises Martina Frost, psychologist at ifaa.

An idea: there is earlier light in the morning for jogging outside. You could take advantage of this before work.

Don’t sleep late on Sunday

The general rule is: get outside. Exercising in the fresh air helps you fall asleep better in the evening. You should also eat light food in the evening and avoid drinks containing caffeine.

It can also make sense to just take a short break at lunchtime and take a short nap instead of a long nap, i.e. power napping. This will also help you sleep better at night.

Frost also advises getting up at your usual time on Sunday and using the time for the things that are important to you, such as your hobbies.

Six million people in Germany suffer from sleep disorders. From 2012 to 2022, their share of the population increased from five to seven percent, or by a good third, as the Barmer health insurance company announced. A current analysis of the insured data shows that all age groups from 20 years are affected, explained Barmer.

“The trigger for problems falling asleep or staying asleep can be professional and private stress or, in women, menopause. But sleep disorders can also be the first signs of depression,” said Heike Sander, state manager of Barmer in Lower Saxony, to the NOZ.

The time change could be another factor that has, at least temporarily, a negative impact on sleep, emphasized Sander. Setting the clock back by an hour further disrupts an already disturbed sleep rhythm.

Sleep disorders increased, especially among younger people

Sleep disorders increased more in percentage terms among 20 to 29 year olds than among older people, although at a low level, from two to just under three percent. Among those aged 40 to 49, the proportion of people diagnosed with sleep disorders rose from 4.5 percent to 6.2 percent. The proportion is highest among those over 60 at 13 percent.

Sleep disorders increase the risk of obesity, stroke, dementia and cardiovascular disease. Problems falling asleep or staying asleep can be triggered by professional and private stress, menopause or even the first signs of depression.

