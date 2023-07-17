Time out from care/vacation for caring relatives: These support offers are available

Berlin – Caring for relatives takes a lot of strength and perseverance. It is all the more important to be able to switch off occasionally. Two offers can relieve caregiving relatives when they go on vacation: preventive care and short-term care. Both options can be used within one year. The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) explains below what insured persons should know about the time off from care.

Respite care: Substitute for home care

Option one is preventive or replacement care. The person in need of care can, for example, hire familiar people – relatives, friends, neighbors – or a nursing service to replace the absent caregiver. The long-term care insurance funds provide up to 1,612 euros per calendar year for up to six weeks. Prerequisite: The person in need of care must be classified as at least care grade 2 and have been cared for by the caregiver in the home environment for six months. The amount can be increased by up to 806 euros from unused short-term care funds. The entitlement to short-term care is then reduced by this amount. In addition, half of the care allowance received up to the time of respite care will continue to be paid.

Short-term care: temporary inpatient care

The second option is short-term care. All those in need of care who have been classified as at least care grade 2 can also take advantage of this. The person in need of care is then temporarily cared for in a short-term care facility. The long-term care insurance fund pays up to 1,774 euros for a maximum of eight weeks per calendar year. This amount can be increased by the funds not used for respite care – i.e. by up to 1,612 euros. A maximum of 3,386 euros is available here per calendar year.

The costs for board and lodging in the facility are not covered by the long-term care insurance fund. However, half of the care allowance received during the stay in short-term care will continue to be paid. This can be used, for example, for the costs incurred.

Nursing care funds advise insured persons

The long-term care insurance funds advise insured persons on the decision as to which care offer is the right one in the individual case. Interested parties should get information early on, as it can take four to six weeks to organize respite care or find a place for short-term care. The vdek care guide on pflegelotse.de offers support in the search for a short-term care place in the area.

By the way: Even those who are unable to attend care due to illness or preventive or rehabilitation measures, not because they are on holiday, can use preventive and short-term care.

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests of and provides services to all six health insurance funds, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Twitter: @TK_Press

– BARMER, Twitter: @BARMER_Presse

– DAK Health, Twitter: @DAKHealth

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance, Twitter: @KKH_Politik

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse, Twitter: @hkk_Presse

– HEK – Hanseatische Krankenkasse, Twitter: @HEKonline

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 300 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 400 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

