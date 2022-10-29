Home Health Time to Day, Foods That Help Regulate Sleep Disorders Cook
Health

by admin
In the transition from summer time to winter timethere are those who fear repercussions on sleep quality. Especially as regards the first period (that of transition from one hour to another), since the body has to get used to a new routine. A sleep ally restorer another iconic restorative element: the dish. There diet directly affects the quality of rest. A balanced and balanced diet regulates the secretion of melatonin (which is a regulator of the sleep-wake rhythm) explains Dr. Licia Podda, nutrition biologist from Bologna.

How to sleep better

The expert offers advice for sleep better starting from the table, underlining that however there is never a single factor that can regulate sleep alone. But certainly a balanced diet is one of the first steps to embrace health, well-being, serenity and even at rest. A balanced diet rich in precursors of serotonin (which regulates good mood) such as tryptophan, B vitamins, vitamin C, minerals such as magnesium and iron help you sleep better explains Dr. Podda.

