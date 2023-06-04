“Time to Say Goodbye to Football”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from playing football. At the end of the challenge of San Siro won against the Verona for 3-1, the Swedish striker of Milan announced to the whole stadium that his football career has come to an end. Ibra had already been acclaimed by the Rossoneri fans in the pre-match, with the curve choreography aimed at greeting him one last time. Once the challenge against the team of zaffaroniZlatan addressed the entire stadium visibly moved to announce his decision.

Ibrahimovic, the farewell speech to football

Ibrahimovic greeted the fans with an emotional speech: “Many memories and many emotions in this stadium. The first time I arrived at Milan you gave me happiness, the second time you gave me love, I want to thank my family and everyone close to me for their patience. I want to thank my second family, the players. I want to thank the coach and his staff for the responsibility you have given me. I want to thank the managers for the opportunity they gave me. Last but most important of all for my heart, I want to thank you fans. You welcomed me with open arms, you made me feel at home, I will be a Milan supporter for life. The time has come to say hello to football, but not to you. It’s too difficult, I have too many emotions, I’ll tell you that I’ll see you around if you’re lucky. Come on Milan and goodbye!“.