TIMED Srl/Ministry of Health + others

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with devices doctors in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4060/2023 of 06.23.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 5282/2023 proposed by TIMED Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Permanent Conference of Relations Between State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Presidency of the Council of Ministers; Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces; Autonomous Province of Bolzano, and towards the South Tyrolean Health Authority

Attachments:

Timed Srl c Ministry of Health, Autonomous Province of Bolzano and others – Ordinance TAR Lazio-Rome, Section Terza Quater, n 4060 of 23062023 (ZIP 0.91 Mb)

