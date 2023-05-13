times and order of release of all the singers – breaking latest news

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 final(follow the live here and the live report cards here) which can be followed live on Rai 1 and in streaming on RaiPlay, opened with the performance of Kalush Orchestrawinners of Eurovision Song Contest 2022, and with the parade of competitors (la Flag Parade), accompanied by the performance of some iconic Ukrainian Eurovision Song Contest participants: Vjerka Serdjučka (second place at Eurovision Song Contest 2007), Tina Karol (Eurovision Song Contest 2006), Go_A (Europe Shine a Light and Eurovision Song Contest 2021) and Jamala (winner of Eurovision Song Contest 2016).

Next, i 26 singers in the competitionwhich the public will be able to vote via televoting (call 894222 or send a text message to 475 475 0 with the song code, placed next to the country in the list below). Here she is ladder with the order of exit:

21.19 – code 01 – Austria: Teya & Salena (Who The Hell Is Edgar?)

21.23 – code 02 – Portugal: Mimics (Oh Heart)

21.27 – code 03 – Switzerland: Rowing Forrer (Water gun)

21.31 – code 04 – Poland: white (Solo)

21.35 – code 05 – Serbia: Luke Black (I’m just sleepy)

21.39 – code 06 – France: The Zarra (Obviously)

21.45 – code 07 – Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou (Break A Broken Heart)

21.49 – code 08 – Spain: White Dove (Eaea)

21.56- code 09 – Sweden: of flowers (Tattoo)

22.02- code 10 – Albania: Albina & the Kelmendi Family (Blows)

22.06 – code 11 (but only Italians abroad can vote) – Italy: Marco Mengoni (Due Vite)

22.10 – code 12 — Estonia: Dog (Bridges)

22.14 – code 13 – Finland: Wrapper (Cha Cha Cha)

22.18 – code 14 – Czech Republic: Vesna (My Sister’s Crown)

22.23 – code 15 – Australia: Voyager (Promise)

22.27 – code 16 – Belgium: Gustaf (Because Of You)

22.35 – code 17 – Armenia: Brunette (Future Lover)

22.39 – code 18 – Moldova: Pasha Parfeni (The Sun and the Moon)

22.43 – code 19 – Ukraine: Tvorchi (Heart of Steel)

22.47 – code 20 – Norway: Alessandra (Queen of Kings)

22.51 – code 21 – Germany: Lord of the Lost (Blood & Glitter)

22.55 – code 22 – Lithuania: Monika Linkytė (Stay)

22.59 – code 23 – Israel: Noah Kirel (Unicorn)

23.03 – code 24 – Slovenia: Joker Out (Carpe Diem)

23.07 – code 25 – Croatia: Let 3 (Mama ŠČ!)

23.12 – code 26 – United Kingdom: Mae Muller (I Wrote A Song)

In the intervals they will perform Sam Ryder (Eurovision 2022 runner-up) and the artists of The Liverpool Songbookthe medley that will celebrate the musical heritage of the host city: ours Mahmood (Eurovision Song Contest 2019 and 2022: it will be on stage at 11.44pm), Netta Barzilai (winner of Eurovision Song Contest 2018), Daði Freyr (Iceland’s representative at Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light and Eurovision Song Contest 2021), Cornelia Jakobs (Sweden’s representative at Eurovision Song Contest 2022), Duncan Laurence (winner of Eurovision Song Contest 2019) and Sonia (representative of the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest 1993).