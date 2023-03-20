ONVY Healthtech Group

Munich (ots)

Timo Baumgartl invests in ONVY: The HealthTech company from Munich takes the Bundesliga professional from 1. FC Union Berlin on board. Due to formative events in their past, there is a very special connection between the soccer professional and the founder!

Professional soccer player Timo Baumgartl (1. FC Union Berlin) and entrepreneur Adrian Kochsiek have something special and ugly in common: cancer. Both were confronted with the terrible diagnosis at a young age and both have fought back – one on the football field and the other as a successful entrepreneur.

“Through our experiences with the disease, there was a connection from the very first moment. When Adrian then told me that he has been working as an entrepreneur for people’s health ever since and has just started a new project with ONVY in HealthTech, I’m direct have pricked up their ears,” says the 27-year-old. Baumgartl was diagnosed with testicular cancer last year and was back on the pitch within a few months after chemotherapy. Since then, health has played an even more important role for him than before.

“I was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 18 and learned from a young age the importance of mental resilience and human health. Since then, my mission has been to empower people to take control of their health and unite To bring about a paradigm shift towards proactive and preventive health management – with the help of science and technology. That’s why I founded the ONVY HealthTech Group,” says Kochsiek. The company is ushering in a new era of personalized and predictive healthcare by merging artificial intelligence and digital health.

Timo and Adrian met each other by chance a few months ago in Munich. “When I chatted with Timo for the first time, I immediately thought to myself: This guy fits ONVY perfectly. Coincidentally, we were already in the starting blocks of our second seed round at the time. A perfect match!”

As an investor, Timo would like to support the company on its journey, but not only as a financier: “ONVY has helped me a lot to improve my daily habits and routines so that I can recover better and become more productive.”

