Tina Anselmi, how she died and illness / From Parkinson’s to a stroke: farewell at 89

Tina Anselmi she died at her home in Castelfranco Veneto at the age of 89 on November 1, 2016. She was the first woman to have held the office of minister of the Italian Republic, appointed in July 1976 as holder of the dicastery of Labor and Social Security in a government chaired by Giulio Andreotti. Since 2001 she had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease and in recent years a stroke had contributed to making her state of health even more precarious.

But what are the symptoms of the disease he had been battling for years? As the website parkinson.it explains: “Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disease, with a slow but progressive evolution, which mainly involves some functions such as the control of movements and balance. The disease is part of a group of pathologies defined as ‘Movement Disorders’ and among these it is the most frequent. The symptoms of Parkinson’s have perhaps been known for thousands of years: a first description would have been found in an Indian medical writing that referred to a period around 5,000 BC and another in a Chinese document dating back to 2,500 years ago”.

Tina Anselmi, from the beginning of her political activity to her death

Tonight, on Rai 1, the deeds of Tina Anselmi on the occasion of Liberation Day, today 25 April, will be re-proposed and reminded. It will be broadcast in prime time on Rai 1, ‘Tina Anselmi – A life for democracy’. Sarah Felberbaum will take on the role of the protagonist. The cast of the film, in addition to Sarah Felberbaum, sees Alessandro Tiberi (Giovanni Di Ciommo), Andrea Pennacchi (Ferruccio), Sara D’Amario (Nilde Iotti), Gaetano Aronico (Aldo Moro), Benedetta Cimatti (Francesca), Enrico Mutti ( Benigno Zaccagnini), Antonio Piovanelli (Sandro Pertini). The life of the minister will be told from the age of 16 until her death, which arrived in 2016. It is not clear whether the aspect of the woman’s illness will also be highlighted.

