Tingling and pain in the hands, here are some possible causes

Tingling in the hands is a common symptom of pathologies, especially those that affect the nerves. It is important to contact your doctor if the tingling in your hands occurs frequently or does not improve because it could be a symptom of a more serious problem. Some possible causes of tingling hands are carpal tunnel, diabetic neuropathy, cervical disc herniation, rheumatoid arthritis, and cubital tunnel syndrome.

Your doctor may order tests such as magnetic resonance imaging, electromyography, or diagnostic tests to determine the cause of the tingling and identify the appropriate treatment. Ignoring tingling in your hands could worsen the underlying condition and cause long-term nerve damage.

Tingling can also manifest itself with a number of other symptoms, including pain, itching, numbness and muscle wasting. These signs could indicate nerve damage, which can be caused by several conditions such as traumatic or repetitive stress injuries, bacterial or viral infections, exposures to toxic substances, and systemic diseases such as diabetes.

Are there any tests to understand the cause of hand pain and tingling?

There are numerous tests that allow specialists to better understand what is happening to our body, so let’s look at some of them together. The physical exam is certainly first on the list, together with the neurological exam, it allows the doctor to evaluate the functionality and integrity of the nervous system to identify any signs of damage or disease. Then there are blood tests, useful for checking hormone and vitamin levels, because deficiencies or imbalances can cause neurological symptoms such as tingling. Imaging tests such as x-rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and computed tomography (CT) scans can directly visualize tissues and structures, allowing your doctor to evaluate any structural abnormalities that may be causing the tingling.

Nerve function tests, such as electromyography, help evaluate nerve conduction and muscle function to screen for nerve damage or muscle problems. Finally, the medical history takes into account factors such as medication intake, other health conditions, and the patient’s lifestyle, as they can contribute to understanding the cause of tingling hands.

How to treat the symptoms?

It is important to emphasize that the treatment for tingling hands varies depending on the cause and that the right diagnosis is essential to correctly identify it. Therefore, it is advisable to consult a doctor to get an accurate assessment of the problem and an appropriate treatment plan. If the pain and tingling are rare and above all last a short period of time, forget about them, in fact, most likely, there are no serious previous problems that triggered them. However, if the tingling in your hands persists or occurs regularly, you may need to see a doctor for a thorough evaluation.

Depending on the underlying cause, specific drugs or treatments can be used to improve the patient’s health condition. For example, if the tingling is caused by nerve damage resulting from trauma, physical therapy may be needed to aid healing. If alcohol abuse is a contributing factor, it may be helpful to correct any vitamin deficiencies and develop a long-term plan that also includes mental health counseling.

Some medicines can cause tingling and pain in the hands, here are the ones

Tingling hands can be a side effect of some medications, but a medical evaluation is necessary to determine the exact cause and take appropriate corrective measures. We remind you that it is essential not to suddenly stop taking medications without your doctor’s consent, as this could lead to serious health consequences. Susceptibility to drug side effects varies from person to person and depends on several factors such as the dose taken, the duration of treatment, genetic predisposition and the presence of other health conditions.

In any case, hand pain and tingling can be a side effect in particular of those medicines for the heart, or those that regulate blood pressure. Even some drugs for autoimmune diseases, and chemotherapy drugs, can unfortunately cause these types of problems.

