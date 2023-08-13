Tingling in hands or feet, when should you worry? Possible underlying diseases

The tingling is called “paresthesia” and is a symptom related to an irritation of a nerve. The characteristics of this irritation can give us indications on what could be the cause of the annoyance.

For example, if the disturbance is continuous, symmetrical and in the peripheral part (legs and arms) we will have a diagnosis of polyneuropathy; if instead it is along a nerve root we could have sciatica or a similar problem (at the exit from the spine); or there may be only one nerve affected causing neuritis (such as carpal tunnel).

Basically, the distribution of pain and the duration of the event over time are important. When it strikes only one part of the stroke suddenly one can think of brain involvement.

August 13, 2023 | 07:27

