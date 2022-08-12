Home Health Tinnitus affects 740 million people worldwide. Scientists: “Problem as large as headache”
Health

Tinnitus affects 740 million people worldwide. Scientists: “Problem as large as headache”

by admin
Tinnitus affects 740 million people worldwide. Scientists: “Problem as large as headache”

Tinnitus, the annoying ringing in the ear, affects more than 740 million adults worldwide and it is perceived as a major problem by over 120 million people. They are the conclusions of one maxi revision published on Jama which took into consideration 767 studies on the subject published between 1972 and 2021 (only 113 were declared admissible). The annual incidence of tinnitus (new cases observed) is estimated to be around 1%. There are no significant differences between men and women but the prevalence associated with age increases : tinnitus occurs in 10% of young adults, 14% of middle-aged people and 24% of the elderly. “Many people suffer from tinnitus, which is a broad problem similar to migraine and pain and the lack of effective therapeutic options justify an important investment in the search for appropriate treatments ”. In Italy it is estimated that 2.5 million Italians suffer from it

August 10, 2022 | 12:24

(©) breaking latest news

See also  Everyone can preserve physical and mental health with this exercise that can also be practiced at home

You may also like

YouTuber transforms the toilet into a computer, and...

What you need to eat to relieve abdominal...

Samsung Electronics’ research results of multifunctional artificial muscle...

undeclared allergen in well-known frozen desserts

ClassicReload A collection of 6,000 online DOS games,...

«I Minister of Health? I’m available, an infectious...

Sebastian Vettel hated social media. He changed his...

Kirby’s Dream Buffet launches on Nintendo Switch next...

High blood sugar level: yes or no ice...

Eiyuden breaking latest news: Rise and more free...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy