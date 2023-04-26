Tinnitus and covid vaccine, is there a connection? / Maybe it’s post-puncture inflammation

Tinnitusa condition that affects the ear and causes a continuous ringing, may not only be associated with covid but also with vaccine against the same virus. It was written, as La Verità recalled this morning, by Sky News and Nbc News. At the moment, it should be noted, there would be no direct correlations between the two events, but researchers are increasingly convinced that there is some sort of link between the inoculation of the vaccine and the onset of tinnitus. It is a pathology that is not fatal but which is particularly annoying and debilitating, and which in extreme cases could even lead to suicide.

To deepen the question was Shaowen Baoan associate professor in the physiology department of the University of Arizona College of Medicine, who sought to investigate the phenomenon after becoming intrigued by a Facebook group where people had gathered who had indeed denounced the insurrection of tinnitus after being vaccinated. Bao is himself a tinnitus victim and a representative of the scientific advisory council of the American Tinnitus Association: he decided to interview 398 members of the 4,000 Facebook group and the cases tended to be severe. For example, a man revealed that he did not hear the radio in the car because of the whistling that he always heard in his head.

TINNITUS CAUSED BY ANTI-COVID VACCINE? AT THE MOMENT THERE ARE NO CERTAINTY

Other symptoms have also been reported such as headache, dizziness, anxiety and depression. The expert’s theory is that persistent inflammation can cause the onset of the disease and the vaccine can sometimes be at the origin of this inflammation. Bao also pointed out that among the interviewees many have developed tinnitus after the first dose and this would make it clear “That the vaccine is interacting with pre-existing risk factors”.

According to NBC News, tinnitus cases in the US post-vaccine would be 16.183 but at the moment “no data suggesting a link between Covid-19 vaccines and tinnitus” would have emerged. In any case the CDC they didn’t want to make it public the documents on the matter, as instead done previously for other side effects, causing the frustration of Gregory Poland, one of the top American experts on vaccines, who was also struck by tinnitus after a dose two years ago.

