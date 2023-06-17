Tinnitus: causes, symptoms, treatments and what to watch out for in order not to make the annoyance worse

Defeating that annoying ringing in your ears can be a real challenge. Here’s what to do about tinnitus.

Ear health is very delicate. There are people who experience silence as a real torture. The distance from daily noise and city traffic, in fact, allows them to hear unpleasant sounds clearlycharacterized by whistling and buzzing. We are talking about tinnitusa disorder that, in recent years, is affecting an increasing number of individuals.

At the beginning, faced with this problem, one can feel lonely because there is no specific therapy which, in a few minutes, allows the constant background noise to be silenced. Fortunately, there are remedies that can make a significant contribution. First, it’s critical identify the underlying cause to select the most appropriate treatment. In the meantime, you can take steps to limit the annoyance.

Those buzzes that make you sleepless at night: everything you need to know about tinnitus

Living with a constant ringing in your ears would annoy anyone. There are people who, in the face of numerous therapeutic failures, have stopped seek cure for tinnitus. In fact, there are many things that can be done to curb the problem. One cannot exactly speak of a disease, but of a subjective sensation not linked to external sounds. Behind the variety of symptoms, some causes can be found. Among the most frequent we find:

Plug of earwax

Trauma to the ear

Temporomandibular joint disorders

Problems related to the heart and circulation

Tumors

Meniere’s syndrome



In most cases, these are situations that do not put the patient’s health at risk. The doctor, after prescribing tests, is able to intervene with targeted and well-established therapies, such as the use of antibiotics. Sometimes, however, an annoying mechanism can also be established which does nothing but exacerbate the perception of whistling . Sleeping becomes almost impossible, silence becomes an enemy to fight and stress reaches high levels. Here’s what you may want to do limit this vicious circle:

Don’t break up carried away by anxiety about one’s condition : it is essential to prevent this disorder from affecting your daily activities. Giving up on outings with friends, potential dates, or entertainment is not the way to go



like those in a concert. If you want to listen to music through headphones, it is advisable to keep the volume under control Ask for help : we must not trivialize the problem because, for those who suffer from it, it can become an insurmountable obstacle. Talking about it with friends or industry experts allows you to see things from another point of view and lighten the weight you carry on your shoulders. The advice received, if confirmed by the doctor, can play an important role

According to some opinions, too white noise turns out to be a valid allyespecially during rest. These sounds, in fact, thanks to their wavelength, manage to mask the presence of whistling and buzzing. Thus, the nights will once again be serene and comfortable.