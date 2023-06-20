Tinnitus, how to cure ear discomfort

Tinnitus, the annoying ringing that is heard in the ear suddenly, intermittently or continuously. How is it treated? Treatment news.

Tinnitus is a problem that afflicts millions of people around the world and on which science is doing a lot of research to find a definitive treatment. Since its causes are different from person to person, the cure is not unique and the most effective therapy or mix of therapies must be tailor-made for each patient.

Currently there are no specific drug therapies for tinnitus, yet it would seem that there are some important news that you absolutely need to know.

Psychology, a possible solution to tinnitus: what to know

Given that there is no drug cure for tinnitus, it is important to know what can be done in such a situation.

Cognitive behavioral therapy can provide positive effects for treating tinnitus. In combination with TRT, which is a tinnitus retraining or reprogramming therapy, there is significant positive scientific evidence.

The Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation is a treatment undergoing clinical trials that delivers magnetic fields at the level of the cortex in areas of the brain that are activated by tinnitus. There is another treatment in the experimental stage and, therefore, still not sure of the result. This is electrical stimulation of the auditory cortex, a treatment that not all patients can try.I biofeedback and more precise neurobiofeedback exams carried out on some patients, have established that this treatment can be useful in significantly reducing tinnitus. We must also specify, however, that there are no certainties on the real effectiveness of this treatment. It is therefore an attempt to eliminate the disorder that can be practiced with the awareness that it may not even give the desired results.Natural or unconventional therapies. There is no proven scientific evidence of the effectiveness of tinnitus reduction methods such asacupuncturethe homeopathic curestreatments with Ginkgo Bilobathe they sayl’colon hydrotherapythe pranotherapythe control of food intolerances, i Bach flowersherbal remedies and the energy therapies.The TRT, tinnitus retraining or reprogramming therapy, can bring real and effective help to those suffering from tinnitus and hyperacusis. The therapy is based on the neuropsychological model elaborated by neurofisiologo polacco Pawel J. Jastreboff and can significantly reduce the perception of tinnitus in 80% of patients.

There are devices that can generate neutral ambient sounds. These tools can be worn without creating disturbance thanks to their small size that makes them almost invisible once placed behind the ear. Sound generators transmit sound directly to the eardrums through a micro transducer. This activates a sort of sound stimulation that does not create any interference with the performance of normal daily activities.

The results of tinnitus therapy agree on the significant reduction of tinnitus perception and hyperacusis in 80% of patients. This result is maintained with a certain stability and duration over time, a result that allows patients to get rid of the appliance after about 1 year.

